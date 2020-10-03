High School Football Week 6: Fairmont, Centerville cap regular season with wins; Piqua clinches outright league crown

Tippecanoe 14, Xenia 13: Griffin Caldwell racked up 145 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown, Tyler Carlson added a rushing score and the Tippecanoe defense held on to improve to 4-1. Tremell Wright had a 96-yard TD run for Xenia, which fell to 1-5.

Troy 28, Stebbins 21: Evan Jones and La’Manual Kemp-Short each ran for over 100 yards with a touchdown and Josh Mayfield rushed for a pair of scores to lead Troy. Nate Keller passed for 240 yards with three touchdowns in a losing effort for Stebbins. Troy moved to 4-2; Stebbins fell to 4-2.

West Carrollton 35, Greenville 13: Kamaury Cleveland hit Cedric Anthony with touchdown passes twice, finishing with 221 yards through the air and rushing scores of 28 and 27 yards to lead West Carrollton. West Carrollton improved to 1-3; Greenville dropped to 0-6.

Fairborn 39, Butler 0: Patrick Parrish threw for a touchdown and ran in another and Lamar Collins tallied 127 yards on nine carries with one score for Fairborn, which improved to 3-1. Butler fell to 1-5.

Tecumseh 35, Bellefontaine 34: Wyatt Ferguson rumbled for three rushing touchdowns and Braden Berner had a 20-yard TD run and a key extra-point attempt block late in the game for Tecumseh.

Waynesville 43, Northridge 18: Waynesville won the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title for the second consecutive season.

Carroll 35, Fenwick 21: Fanuel Uwishimwe totaled 196 yards on the ground to pace Carroll.

Tri-Village 60, Fort Loramie 43: Undefeated Tri-Village pulled away late in the Cross County Conference title game, snapping a 27-game win streak in conference play for Fort Loramie.

Mechanicsburg 33, West Liberty-Salem 0: Aaron Conley passed for 176 yards and Chayse Propst recorded two touchdowns to help unbeaten Mechanicsburg win the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title outright.

Riverside 34, Hardin Northern 26: Kale Long exploded for 366 yards on 31 carries with five touchdowns to spur Riverside.

St. Marys 49, Celina 6: Aiden Hinkle had a career-high 223 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns to pace St. Marys, which moved to 4-2.

St. Henry 22, Fort Recovery 21: St. Henry trailed 21-0 entering the final quarter, getting the go-ahead score on a two-point conversion with 38 seconds to play.