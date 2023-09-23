High school football Week 6 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Aiken 14, Woodward 8
Alter 42, Carroll 0
Anderson 20, Winton Woods 13
Ansonia 30, Twin Valley South 19
Anna 39, Delphos St. John’s 0
Badin 28, Fenwick 3
Bellbrook 38, Edgewood 17
Ben Logan 19, Northwestern 13
Bethel-Tate 26, East Clinton 16
Blanchester 46, Clermont Northeastern 7
Brookville 35, Carlisle 7
Butler 24, Tippecanoe 19
Cedarville 62, Madison Plains 17
Celina 24, Elida 12
Centerville 16, Springboro 6
CHCA 48, Norwood 18
Clinton-Massie 17, Wilmington 14
Coldwater 40, Parkway 6
Defiance 46, Kenton 18
Dixie 29, Bradford 28
Eaton 42, Middletown Madison 7
Elder 32, St. Xavier 31, OT
Fairborn 28, Xenia 21
Fairmont 10, Springfield 7
Finneytown 30, Deer Park 29, OT
Fort Loramie 34, Talawanda 19
Franklin 28, Monroe 14
Greeneview 48, Greenon 0
Hamilton 31, Fairfield 28, OT
Harrison 33, Campbell County (KY) 7
Indian Hill 42, Madeira 21
Indian Lake 34, Graham 7
Jackson 49, Washington C.H. 21
Jonathan Alder 41, Urbana 33
Kenton Ridge 31, Tecumseh 8
Kings 21, West Clermont 7
Lakota East 21, Colerain 6
Lakota West 34, Sycamore 14
Lebanon 14, Turpin 11
Lehman Catholic 31, Bethel 27
Lima Bath 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
London 36, Bellefontaine 6
Loveland 35, Walnut Hills 0
Marion Local 14, Versailles 13
Mason 17, Middletown 14
McNicholas 35, Chaminade Julienne 0
Miami Trace 29, McClain 20
Milford 28, Little Miami 0
Milton-Union 28, Miami East 25
Minster 7, St. Henry 2
Moeller 28, La Salle 20
Mt. Healthy 49, Northwest 14
National Trail 33, Arcanum 19
New Bremen 35, Fort Recovery 7
New Richmond 49, Goshen 13
Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 6
Princeton 14, Oak Hills 7
Purcell Marian 44, Summit Country Day 14
Riverside 49, Troy Christian 0
Roger Bacon 48, North College Hill 2
Sidney 49, Greenville 7
Southeastern 41, Catholic Central 22
Springfield Shawnee 17, North Union 13
St. Marys 21, Van Wert 19
Stebbins 23, West Carrollton 20
Taylor 21, Mariemont 18
Triad 31, Fairbanks 18
Tri-Village 55, Tri-County North 20
Trotwood-Madison 70, Belmont 0
Troy 14, Piqua 0
Valley View 49, Oakwood 0
Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 6
Wayne 49, Beavercreek 27
Waynesville 30, Ross 7
West Jefferson 33, Mechanicsburg 7
West Liberty-Salem 42, Northeastern 7
Western Brown 51, Batavia 47
Western Hills 44, Hughes 28
Thursday’s Results
Meadowdale 56, Ponitz 0
Miamisburg 36, Northmont 33
