High School Football: Week 7 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Allen East 49, Delphos Jefferson 35
Anderson 28, Winton Woods 21
Ansonia 27, National Trail 7
Badin 31, Alter 0
Belmont 36, Thurgood Marshall 6
Cathedral (Ind.) 35, La Salle 7
Catholic Central 35, Cedarville 0
Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0
Chaminade Julienne 63, Carroll 7
Cin. Country Day 45, New Miami 0
Clinton-Massie 42, Western Brown 35
Col. Academy 29, Fort Loramie 28
Delphos St. John’s 35, Parkway 13
Eaton 29, Brookville 7
Edgewood 49, Northwest 6
Fairbanks 41, Triad 7
Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6
Graham 54, Northwestern 18
Greeneview 35, Madison Plains 0
Greenon 42, Southeastern 14
Hamilton 50, Oak Hills 7
Harrison 33, Mount Healthy 25
Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21
Jonathan Alder 24, Kenton Ridge 21
Lakota East 7, Colerain 6
Lakota West 42, Fairfield 10
Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13
London 29, Tecumseh 10
Loveland 44, Walnut Hills 19
Marion Local 30, Fort Recovery 0
Mason 43, Sycamore 40
McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14
Mechanicsburg 34, Northeastern 7
Milford 31, Little Miami 6
Milton-Union 51, Covington 0
Mississinawa Valley 28, Bradford 10
Monroe 28, Franklin 7
New Bremen 35, Minster 7
North Union 35, Ben Logan 7
Northridge 21, Bethel 0
Oakwood 21, Waynesville 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0
Piqua 49, Greenville 0
Preble Shawnee 42, Tri-County North 22
Princeton 46, Middletown 21
Riverside 44, Lehman Catholic 14
Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 7
Ross 41, Talawanda 20
Sidney 36, West Carrollton 6
Springfield 26, Springboro 0
Springfield Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14
St. Bernard 24, MVCA 14
St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14
St. Marys 48, Kenton 7
Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0
Summit Country Day 36, Norwood 29
Taft 50, Western Hills 0
Tippecanoe 31, Troy 16
Trinity (Ky.) 33, St. Xavier 32
Tri-Village 53, Arcanum 28
Trotwood-Madison 42, Ponitz 0
Troy Christian 21, Miami East 20
Turpin 28, Lebanon 13
Twin Valley South 33, Dixie 7
Valley View 34, Carlisle 14
Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14
Versailles 38, Anna 0
Wapakoneta 30, Elida 13
Wayne 49, Northmont 18
West Jefferson 42, West Liberty-Salem 28
Wilmington 45, Goshen 7
Wyoming 18, Taylor 0
Xenia 40, Butler 34
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison 13
Bethel-Tate 43, Clermont Northeastern 14
Dunbar 42, Meadowdale 22