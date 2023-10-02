High School Football Week 8 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 6
Thurgood Marshall vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.
Catholic Central at Greenon
Friday, Oct. 6
Alter vs. Badin at Fairfield
Chaminade Julienne at Carroll
McNicholas at Fenwick
Monroe at Bellbrook
Eaton at Brookville
Oakwood at Carlisle
Valley View at Edgewood
Waynesville at Madison
Franklin at Ross
Fairborn at Greenville
Xenia at Piqua
Butler at Sidney
West Carrollton at Tippcanoe
Stebbins at Troy
Miamisburg at Beavercreek
Wayne at Fairmont
Springboro at Northmont
Centerville at Springfield
Urbana at Bellefontaine
Northwestern at Graham
Shawnee at Indian Lake
Jonathan Alder at Kenton Ridge
London at Tecumseh
Southeastern at Cedarville
Northeastern at Fairbanks
Madison Plains at Greeneview
West Jefferson at Triad
Mechanicsburg at West Liberty-Salem
Trotwood-Madison vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium
Kings at Lebanon
Tri-Village at Dixie
Milton-Union at Bethel
Troy Christian at Northridge
Arcanum at Preble Shawnee
Belmont at Mount Healthy
Ponitz at Northwest
Anna at Marion Local
St. Henry at Versailles
Coldwater at New Bremen
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
Fort Recovery at Parkway
New Miami at Cin. Country Day
Fairfield at Oak Hills
Colerain at Hamilton
Lakota West at Lakota East
Middletown at Princeton
Harrison at Talawanda
(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)