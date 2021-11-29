High school football: West Carrollton coach resigns

West Carrollton football will have a new coach next season.
The school announced Monday the resignation of Dion Black “to accept an opportunity at another school.”
Per the school, anyone interested may contact athletic directory Evan Ivory at eivory@wcsd.k12.oh.us or visit www.westcarrolltonathletics.com for more information.
“We are looking for an individual to motivate and move the team forward,” Ivory said in a release.
The Pirates went 0-10 last season and were outscored 280-63.
Black, a Patterson Co-Op grad who helped Trotwood-Madison to the state championship in 2017 as defensive coordinator, coached West Carollton for three seasons.
The Pirates went 3-7 in his first season and 2-6 in 2020.
WCHS last had a winning season in 2008 when the Pirates went 8-3 and made the playoffs.
