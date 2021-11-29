dayton-daily-news logo
X

High school football: West Carrollton coach resigns

West Carrollton High School football head coach Dion Black instructs the Pirates during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Black will coach the South squad in Friday's MVFCA All-Star Game. FILE PHOTO
Caption
West Carrollton High School football head coach Dion Black instructs the Pirates during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Black will coach the South squad in Friday's MVFCA All-Star Game. FILE PHOTO

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
41 minutes ago

West Carrollton football will have a new coach next season.

The school announced Monday the resignation of Dion Black “to accept an opportunity at another school.”

Per the school, anyone interested may contact athletic directory Evan Ivory at eivory@wcsd.k12.oh.us or visit www.westcarrolltonathletics.com for more information.

“We are looking for an individual to motivate and move the team forward,” Ivory said in a release.

The Pirates went 0-10 last season and were outscored 280-63.

Black, a Patterson Co-Op grad who helped Trotwood-Madison to the state championship in 2017 as defensive coordinator, coached West Carollton for three seasons.

The Pirates went 3-7 in his first season and 2-6 in 2020.

WCHS last had a winning season in 2008 when the Pirates went 8-3 and made the playoffs.

In Other News
1
Dayton Flyers fly home with treasured trophy after winning ESPN Events...
2
Archdeacon: Bengals’ big win over Steelers gives them plenty of reasons
3
Dayton learns first-round opponent in NCAA volleyball tournament
4
Ravens overcome Jackson’s 4 INTs, beat Browns
5
First-half performance by Elvis helps lead Dayton to victory over...

About the Author

ajc.com

Marcus Hartman
Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top