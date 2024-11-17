High school football: Where will Centerville-Wayne, other regional finals be played?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for the football regional championship games Friday.
Later this week, the OHSAA will announce the bracket pairings for the state semifinals, which will take place on Nov. 29. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Dec. 5-7.
Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
Higher seeded team is the designated home team and listed first.
DIVISION I
Region 1
1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. Lakewood St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford High School Bearcat Stadium
Region 2
2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium
Region 3
1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-3) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium
DIVISION II
Region 5
1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium
Region 6
1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Medina Highland (13-0) at Elyria Charities Field at Ely Stadium
Region 7
1. Sunbury Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon Washington (10-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 8
1. Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
DIVISION III
Region 9
1. Youngstown Ursuline (12-1) vs. 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 10
1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Sandusky High School Foundation Stadium
Region 11
1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia High School Quaker Stadium
Region 12
4. London (13-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (12-1) at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium
DIVISION IV
Region 13
2. Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Cleveland Glenville (10-3) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium
Region 14
1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 15
1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16
5. Cincinnati Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-5) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium
DIVISION V
Region 17
1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School
Region 18
1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake High School Community Stadium
Region 19
1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point High School Alumni Field
Region 20
2. West Liberty-Salem (12-1) vs. 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (11-2) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium
DIVISION VI
Region 21
1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton High School Serpentini Stadium
Region 22
2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 23
1. Columbus Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central High School
Region 24
1. Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3. Anna (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
DIVISION VII
Region 25
2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
Region 26
1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. John’s (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Region 27
1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan High School Chieftain Stadium
Region 28
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2. Minster (11-2) at Wapakoneta High School Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field
