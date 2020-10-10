High School Football: Xenia blanks Tecumseh for first playoff win

Xenia earned its first playoff berth last year after a 9-1 season, then lost in the first round. In this Covid-shortened season with every team eligible for the playoffs, Xenia brought a 1-5 record and a No. 17 seed into the playoffs against No. 16 Tecumseh (3-3).

The Buccaneers will travel to face unbeaten and top-seeed Cincinnati Winton Woods next Friday in the second round. Winton Woods was ranked No. 7 in the state in this week’s media poll.