High School Football: Xenia blanks Tecumseh for first playoff win

NEW CARLISLE -- Xenia earned the school’s first playoff victory Friday night, shutting down Tecumseh 18-0 in a Division II, Region 8 first-round game.
Xenia earned its first playoff berth last year after a 9-1 season, then lost in the first round. In this Covid-shortened season with every team eligible for the playoffs, Xenia brought a 1-5 record and a No. 17 seed into the playoffs against No. 16 Tecumseh (3-3).
The Buccaneers will travel to face unbeaten and top-seeed Cincinnati Winton Woods next Friday in the second round. Winton Woods was ranked No. 7 in the state in this week’s media poll.
Xenia quarterback Tremell Wright scored two first-half touchdowns on short runs, and fullback Ramon Browder scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Xenia’s Jalin Adams had two interceptions and Gavin Severt had one.
Despite being knocked from the playoffs, teams are permitted to play up to 10 games. Tecumseh will host Urbana this Friday and has plans to also play Graham. The other opponent is undetermined. Xenia will do the same if it does not continue to advance.