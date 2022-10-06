High School Golf: Alter girls earn 10th trip to state

The Knights were led by senior Alex Volk and freshman Lauren Miller to secure a 14-shot victory at 363 over Cincinnati Seven Hills and Fenwick on Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro. Head coach Jim Cole’s team will play for the state title Oct. 14-15 on Ohio State’s Gray Course.

“I was just really blessed to have this group of kids,” Cole said. “One through six they were tremendous on the course, in the classroom, in the van, everywhere. They have a tremendous amount of respect and love for each other, and I think that was the biggest thing. They really, really pulled for each other.”