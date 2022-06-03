High school softball: Bradford falls in state semifinals

Canan had two hits while Izzy Hamilton had the other for Bradford, which entered on a 17-game winning streak.

Beireis went the distance on the mound and struck out three. She walked four and surrendered 12 hits and 10 runs.

Five players had two hits each for Strasburg-Franklin, which improved to 28-4.

The Tigers scored four times in the second, including a 3-run homer by Hayley Reiger. They scored three more in the third with the help of an error and finished the scoring with three in the seventh.

The Tigers will play in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Hillsdale and Lincolnview.