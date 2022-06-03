High school softball: Bradford falls in state semifinals

Bradford’s bid for a second consecutive softball state championship came to an end Friday in Akron.
Strasburg-Franklin topped the Railroaders 10-1 in a Division IV state semifinal at Firestone Stadium.
Bradford (23-6) fell into a 7-0 hole before getting three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the fifth.
The last, by senior shortstop Austy Miller, drove home Alani Canan for Bradford’s only run.
After Zoe Brewer walked to load the bases, pitcher Nylani Beireis struck out looking to end the inning.
Canan had two hits while Izzy Hamilton had the other for Bradford, which entered on a 17-game winning streak.
Beireis went the distance on the mound and struck out three. She walked four and surrendered 12 hits and 10 runs.
Five players had two hits each for Strasburg-Franklin, which improved to 28-4.
The Tigers scored four times in the second, including a 3-run homer by Hayley Reiger. They scored three more in the third with the help of an error and finished the scoring with three in the seventh.
The Tigers will play in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Hillsdale and Lincolnview.
