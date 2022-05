High School Softball regional pairings

Regional Final: at Youngstown State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2 – Gibsonburg

North Ridgeville vs. Avon at Gibsonburg High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Holland Springfield vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at Gibsonburg High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Gibsonburg High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3 – Centerburg

Pataskala Watkins Memorial vs. Marysville at Centerburg High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Centerburg High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerburg High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4 – Dayton

Mason vs. West Chester Lakota West at Wright State University, Wed., 2 p.m.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley vs. Cincinnati Oak Hills at Wright State University, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. I State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 3 vs. Region 2, Thurs., June 2, 3 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 4, Thurs., June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., June 4, 1 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Macedonia

Wooster Triway vs. Canfield at Nordonia High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Mogadore Field vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Nordonia High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Nordonia High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6 – New Riegel

Lexington vs. Bryan at New Riegel High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Norton at New Riegel High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at New Riegel High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7 – Pickerington

New Concord John Glenn vs. Thornville Sheridan at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Heath vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central High School, Sat., Noon

Region 8 – Mason

Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. Springfield Shawnee at Mason High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Greenville vs. Springfield Kenton Ridge at Mason High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 7 vs. Region 5, Thurs., June 2, 10 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Thurs., June 2, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 4, 10 a.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Ravenna

Massillon Tuslaw vs. Canfield South Range at Ravenna High School, Wed., at 1 p.m.

West Salem Northwestern vs. Youngstown Ursuline at Ravenna High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ravenna High School, Fri., 4 p.m.

Region 10 – Elida

Defiance Tinora vs. Cardington-Lincoln at Elida High School, Wed., 6:30 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Castalia Margaretta at Elida High School, Wed., 4 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11 – Chillicothe

Portsmouth West vs. Crooksville at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Wed., at 2 p.m.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Unioto High School, Sat., Noon

Region 12 – Centerville

Casstown Miami East vs. Carlisle at Centerville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Arcanum vs. Fredericktown at Centerville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 9 vs. Region 12, Fri., June 3, 3 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Fri., June 3, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 4, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Strongsville

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Vienna Mathews at Strongsville High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol at Strongsville High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Strongsville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14 – Clyde

West Unity Hilltop vs. Haviland Wayne Trace at Clyde High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Sycamore Mohawk at Clyde High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15 – Pickerington

Danville vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

South Webster vs. Strasburg-Franklin at Pickerington Central High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central High School, Sat., Noon

Region 16 – Clayton

Howard East Knox vs. Russia at Northmont High School, Wed., 5 p.m.

Bradford vs. Mechanicsburg at Northmont High School, Wed., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Northmont High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. IV State Tournament at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Region 16 vs. Region 15, Fri., June 3, 10 a.m.

Region 13 vs. Region 14, Fri., June 3, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 4, 4 p.m.