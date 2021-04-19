High School softball state poll: Is your team ranked?

The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association released its first poll of the season. Below are the results in Divisions I-IV, with total points and first-place votes in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
1. Lakota West 104 (6)
2. Holland Springfield 84 (1)
3. St. Joseph Academy 65 (3)
4. Watkins Memorial 54
5. Mount Vernon 53
6. Beavercreek 46
7. North Ridgeville 41
8. Western Brown 37
9. Miamisburg 35
10. Anthony Wayne 29
DIVISION II
1. LaGrange Keystone 100 (5)
2. Jonathan Alder 80 (2)
3. John Glenn 74 (1)
4. Greenville 69
T5. Hebron Lakewood 56 (1)
T5. Triway 56 (2)
7. Springfield Shawnee 32
8. Bloom Carroll 25
9. Poland Seminary 21
10. Philo 14
DIVISION III
1. Youngstown Ursuline 86 (3)
2. Cardington Lincoln 79 (4)
3. Williamsburg 75 (2)
4. Wheelersburg 66 (1)
5. North Union 58
6. Colonel Crawford 42
7. Wellington 38
8. Otsego 30
9. Sherwood Fairview 24
10. Leesburg Fairfield 22 (1)
DIVISION IV
1. Strasburg Franklin 99 (4)
2. New Riegel 92 (1)
3. Mechanicsburg 88 (3)
4. Tuscarawas Central Catholic 51 (1)
5. Bradford 45 (2)
6. Berne Union 37
T7. Hopewell-Loudon 35
T7. Minster 35
9. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21
10. Sycamore Mohawk