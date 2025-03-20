High school sports: Multiple GWOC schools looking for new basketball coaches

At Fairmont, alumnus Kenny Molz resigned after posting a 75-61 record in six seasons. The Firebirds were 11-12 last season but finished second in a competitive GWOC with a 9-5 conference mark.

Northmont also has an opening after the departure of Darnell Hoskins, a Chaminade Julienne star who was an All-Atlantic 10 player at Dayton, and Fairborn is looking for a replacement for Ricky Alstork.

Hoskins, who has also led the programs at Thurgood Marshall and Middletown, led the Thunderbolts to a 14-10 mark last season and was 54-43 overall in Clayton.

The GWOC also experienced some turnover in football, where Miamisburg, Centerville and Northmont will have new coaches this fall.

Centerville promoted defensive coordinator John Puckett following Brent Ullery’s resignation while Northmont hired Ben Rulli to replace Tony Broering, who retired.

Rulli is a Carroll grad who most recently served as head coach at Proctor Academy in New Hampshire while Puckett has been coaching football in the area for 25 years, including 11 as an assistant coach at Centerville and three as head coach at Butler from 2018-20.

Matt Muncy has taken over at Miamisburg, where he was a multi-sport standout, after one season as head coach at Franklin.

West Carrollton and Chaminade Julienne will also be under new direction this fall.

The new man in charge at WCHS is Jerel Freeman, who was the head coach at Jefferson from 2011-13 when the Broncos went 10-18, but more recently he has coached receivers at Trotwood-Madison, helping mold two state championship teams.

At CJ, Marcus Colvin returns to the place he went 65-52 with seven playoff appearances from 2011-21 before going 4-16 in two seasons at Beavercreek.

Carroll is also looking for a new boys basketball coach after the resignation of Tim Cogan, and the Patriots will have a new football coach after hiring Mike Pomfret to replace Cody Byrd.

In Clark County, at least three football teams will have new coaches.

Jim Dimitroff is set to take over at Southeastern, Bob DeLong is the new coach at Shawnee, and Ryan West has been hired at Central Catholic.

While Dimitroff and DeLong are long-time area coaches, West is a newcomer who spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Little Miami.

Dimitroff led Catholic Central the past three seasons, his second stint as the head coach of the Fighting Irish. He has also been head coach at Springfield North and an assistant at Springfield South, Upper Arlington High School and Wittenberg.

DeLong had a successful 13-year run at Tecumseh, going 85-49, before posting a 33-47 record at Xenia from 2009-16.