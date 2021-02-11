High school sports: New venues for wrestling, hockey tournaments announced

“We want to thank these three member schools for agreeing to host the wrestling state tournament along with everyone associated with the Ice Haus, Nationwide Arena and the Blue Jackets for their work to host the ice hockey state tournament,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a release. “The most important thing we are doing is giving our student-athletes a chance to compete. Our member schools and other tournament sites are to be commended for doing everything they can to provide these opportunities during the pandemic.”

Sites for the regional and state basketball tournaments have not been announced.