High school sports: Ross, Edgewood announce plans to switch leagues

They won boys and girls soccer again last fall while finishing second in the league in football.

Edgewood, which had been in the FAVC since 2006 when it joined the SWOC the same year as Ross, is the reigning football champ and took home titles in girls volleyball, girls basketball, softball and boys track last year.

The SWBL began in 1944 but has undergone many changes.

Most recently, it shrank to 10 teams — Bellbrook, Franklin, Monroe, Oakwood, Waynesville, Brookville, Carlisle, Eaton, Madison and Valley View — for this school year following the exit of Dixie, Milton-Union, Northridge and Preble Shawnee. Dixie and Preble Shawnee are now in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Milton-Union and Northridge compete in the Three Rivers Conference.