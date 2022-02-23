High School Swimming: District champs ready for state trip

“We use each other as competition, to push ourselves,” Emma said. “But when the race is over, we leave it in the pool. We try not to take it home.”

With two years separating them, the siblings rarely competed against each other because of the age groups. Until high school. But while both swimmers always have their sights set on the podium, Ava takes her big sister role seriously.

“Ava is very supportive,” Gus said. “She always has Emma’s back.”

Gus, a former Elder High School swimmer, knows how grueling the sport can be.

“A lot of people don’t understand the commitment and what these kids give up to compete at this level,” he said. “They’ve both surpassed anything I ever did.”

Christmas break provided very little break for the Tenhundfeld sisters. They logged 50,000 yards in the pool over the course of a five-day training trip to Indianapolis.

The hope is that it pays off in Canton as the D-II state meet gets underway with prelims on Thursday night.

“I wanted to make it to state and I’ve done that,” Emma said. “Now I want to podium.”

Also in D-II, Oakwood’s Sam Campbell won district titles in the boys 500 free and 100 back. Waynesville’s Audrey Conley won the girls 500 free.

* Beavercreek’s district dominance

The senior-strong Beavercreek boys set the tone at the D-I Southwest District meet, claiming four individual and two relay championship titles.

Senior Dillon Edge won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke events while fellow seniors Michel Rine claimed the 200 IM title and Ethan Otten sprinted to a win in the 50 freestyle. The Beavers also won the 200medley and 400freestyle relays.

Junior Abby Woolford claimed a district title for the Beavercreek girls with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle.

Area Southwest District champions

At Miami University

Division I

Girls

500 freestyle: Abby Woolford, Beavercreek (4:52.45)

Boys

50 freestyle: Ethan Otten, Beavercreek (20.32)

200 freestyle: Dillon Edge, Beavercreek (1:36.97)

100 breaststroke: Dillon Edge, Beavercreek (:54.93)

200 individual medley: Michael Rine, Beavercreek (1:49.56)

400 freestyle relay: Beavercreek (3:02.76)

200 medley relay: Beavercreek (1:31.57)

Division II

Girls

500 freestyle: Audrey Conley, Waynesville (4:58.76)

100 backstroke: Emma Tenhundfeld, Alter (56.83)

200 individual medley: Emma Tenhundfeld (2:06.85)

400 freestyle relay: Alter (3:34.17)

Boys

500 freestyle: Sam Campbell, Oakwood (4:28.03)

100 backstroke: Sam Campbell, Oakwood (49.74)

Swimming and Diving State Schedule

At C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Wednesday

9 a.m.-noon – Division II girls diving

2-5 p.m. – Division II boys diving

Thursday

9 a.m.-noon – Division I girls diving

5:30-9 p.m. – Division II boys and girls swimming prelims

Friday

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Division I boys and girls prelims

5-8:30 p.m. – Division II boys and girls swimming finals

Saturday

9 a.m.-noon – Division I boys diving

4-7:30 p.m. – Division I boys and girls swimming finals

4-7:30 p.m. – Para-swimming competition