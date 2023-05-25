High School Track and Field: Area athletes headed to state meet

Beavercreek senior Shijah Alston advanced in the girls shot put with a fourth-place throw of 36-11.5.

The Beavercreek girls 4x800 relay team of Jamie Confer, Macie Roberts, Alex Magoteaux and Abby Roberts advanced with a second-place finish and season-best time of 9.29.20.

Centerville and Miamisburg advanced in the boys 4x800 race. Centerville’s team of Lucas Melzer, Daniel Emmert, Chase Chapman and Eric Bucher placed third in 8:03.02. Miamisburg’s team of Aaron Schwieterman, Kasem Kaheal, Allen Cardenas and Innocent Ntwali was fourth in 8:03.06.

The Beavercreek girls are tied for second among teams with 13 points. Centerville’s boys currently lead with 18 points.

Division III: Anna senior Justin Richards and Yellow Springs senior Malcolm Blunt finished 1-2 in the long jump to lead a group of area athletes into the Division III state meet on the first day of the region meet at Troy High School. The meet resumes with field events at 5 p.m. Friday followed by track finals at 6:30.

Richards won with a PR leap of 22-1. Blunt’s best jump was a PR of 21-3. Marion Local junior Kyle Otte, who has the third-best jump in the state this year at 22-6.25, was fourth at 20-10.

Dixie junior Sierra Brinson won the girls shot put with a throw of 39-5. She was followed by Houston sophomore Emilee Earl (37-8), Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar (PR of 37-7.75) and Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten (PR of 35-7).

Marion Local senior Nate Buschur won the pole vault with a PR of 15-2, surpassing the 15-0 he cleared last week in the district meet. Tri-County North senior Jonathan Landis (PR of 13-8) was second and Fort Loramie sophomore Luke Holthaus (PR of 13-8) was fourth.

In girls high jump, Marion Local sophomore Ava Ranly was first (PR of 5-5), St. Henry sophomore Ellie Fullenkamp was second (PR of 5-3) and Minster junior Kayla Lamm was third (5-3).

In boys discus, Marion Local junior Jack Knapke and Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen advanced. Knapke placed second with a throw of 169-1 and Stammen was third with a PR of 153-3.

Three girls teams made it through in the 4x800 relay. Minster’s team of Margaret Hemmelgarn, Annie Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp and Taylor Roth won the race in a season-best 9:29.03, which is also now the top time in the state this season. Fort Loramie’s team of Camille Borchers, Colleen Borchers, Lauren Moore and Mylee Shatto was second in a season-best 9:40.36. Botkins’ team of Alaina Mann, Grace Gutman, Addison Blindauer and Brittany Arnold took fourth in 9:46.39. Fort Loramie’s time is third-best in the state this season and Botkins ranks fifth.

Three boys 4x800 teams also made it to state led by Cedarville’s first-place finish in 8:09.95 run by Ben Ormsbee, Isaac Wallis, Drew Koning and Caleb Sultan. The Indians shaved nine seconds off their previous best time and could contend for a top-eight finish at state with a similar performance. New Bremen’s group of Zach Wiedeman, Sam Bernhold, Pierce Whitlatch and Patrick Bernhold were second with a season-best 8:14.01. Minster’s Ryan Halpin, Will Knapke, Nick Prenger and Jack Grieshop were third with a season-best 8:14.41.

Minster leads the girls team scores with 16 and Marion Local is second with 14. Marion Local leas the boys with 28 points. Minster and Anna are tied for second with 12.