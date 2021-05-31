High School Track and Field: Creek junior leaps into state meet

“When I got over the bar and I saw it fall off, I was surprised,” Doyle said. “I thought a woosh (of wind) came under me.

“I love competition. I get to show what all my training has done. And I really love the competition because we all support each other in the high jump pit. Even if you got out, even if you’re struggling mentally, we all help each other.”

Doyle advanced to the D-I state track and field championships at Hilliard Darby High School on June 4-5. The D-II meet is being held at Pickerington High School North, while D-III is at Westerville North High School.

“I hope everybody jumps their best so we can see who the real winner is,” said Doyle, whose personal best is 6-6. “The podium would be amazing. First would be even better.”

Doyle started jumping in junior high when the track coach saw Doyle towering over his teammates

“My coach told me, you’re a bit taller than everyone else so why don’t you try the high jump? I jumped 5-10 my eighth grade year and I haven’t looked back. I love it so much.

“I love everybody that I meet. I just met this New Richmond guy and he’s going to state with me. We’re already friends.”

Other highlights:

Trotwood-Madison’s Erin Starks won the 100 hurdles in 15.33 and Wayne junior Tyler Sargel claimed the 110 high hurdles in 14.70.

Centerville’s 800 relay of seniors Jonah Schneider and Cameron Stevens, junior Luke Fullenkamp and sophomore Emable Wakilongo won in 1:29.49. Stevens also won the 400 run in 49.56.

Beavercreek senior Juliann Williams won the 1,600 run in 4:58.75. The Beavers’ 1,600 relay of seniors Abby Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Williams and Elinore Shuttleworth also won in 4:05.36. The girls 3,200-relay team of Hobbs, Abigail Roberts, Williams and Grace Daily won the event in 9:13.81 during Wednesday’s early action.

Northmont sophomore Jordan Cortner won the 300 hurdles in 40.90 seconds.

Wayne junior Gianna Cameron won the 200 dash in 25.83 seconds. Sophomore Megan Rybitski won the pole vault with 12-0.

Lebanon senior Faith Duncan won the 3,200 run in 10:55.98.

Northmont senior Alexis Boykin swept the weights with victories in the discus (138-1) and shot (43-6.75).