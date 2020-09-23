High School Volleyball: Beavercreek seeks first GWOC title since 2015

“That was one of my directives when I got the job,” Baylor said. “The boosters told me if you can’t beat Centerville don’t bother coming back. Mission accomplished.”

The win snapped an eight-match losing streak to Centerville, which had won 24 of 31 sets during that streak.

Baylor and the Beavers get another shot at the Elks on Oct. 1. It’ll be their third meeting this season in a COVID-related regular-season schedule that has the GWOC playing teams inside their own conference only. Centerville won the first meeting 21-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Beavercreek senior Anna Shoemake leads the GWOC in kills with 205, senior Cassie Smithwick leads in blocks with 49 and junior Holly Lefevers leads in digs with 221. Junior Hannah Golden is second in assists with 249.

“These girls are really good,” Baylor said. “The struggle is getting them to play every night. They come out and beat Springboro in four and battle Centerville and beat them, then tonight they have no energy. It’s just getting them to bring it every night.”

The Beavers are senior dominated with Emily Corbitt, Lexi Gibson, Ana Pholman, Korina Swiderski, Tessa Walling, Shoemake and Smithwick.

“We block well. We scrap well. We play really good defense,” Baylor said. “Our middles are fantastic so I’m going to miss them next year. We’re just a really good all-around team.”

Metz sets SCAL record: Jackson Center coach Kim Metz became the winningest coach in Shelby County Athletic League history with No. 572 on Tuesday. Jackson Center beat Botkins 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 for the record to also improve to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the SCAL.

Former Fairlawn coach Wade Wilhelm previously held the record. Metz is a Fairlawn graduate and played for Wilhelm.

MAC attack: The Midwest Athletic Conference continues to dominate the state poll with three of the top four teams in Division IV. Defending state champ New Bremen (10-0) is No. 1, Marion Local (7-0) is No. 2 and New Knoxville (9-0) is No. 4.

Fort Recovery is ranked No. 9 and St. Henry is No. 12 in the D-IV poll. Versailles is ranked No. 18 in D-III, giving the MAC six state-ranked teams among the 10 programs.

Just down the road, the SCAL has three ranked teams with No. 5 Fort Loramie, No. 8 Russia and No. 13 Jackson Center.

Red Devils remain hot: Tippecanoe (13-0 overall and league) holds a one-game lead over Troy (12-1) in the Miami Valley League. Troy’s lone loss is a 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10 loss to Tipp on Sept. 8.

Tipp has won its other 12 matches in three-set victories. The Red Devils are led by senior Corinn Siefring (131 kills), senior Rachel Wildermuth (256 assists, 42 blocks) and senior Alayna Titly (158 digs).

Tipp and Troy play again Sept. 29 in Tipp City.

SWBL showdown: The Southwestern Buckeye Conference Southwestern Division title could get clearer on Thursday. Bellbrook (8-2 overall, 6-0 SWBL) hosts Eaton (8-3, 5-1).

Bellbrook won the first meeting 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 on Sept. 3.