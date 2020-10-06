High School volleyball: Centerville eyes fifth straight GWOC title

Gerkin leads Centerville with 191 digs. She’s one of the team’s top serve receivers and also has 22 aces. Junior Audrey Brothers responded with 24 digs against Beavercreek and 20 against Northmont, both team highs. She has 188 overall.

Seniors Stephanie Hoffman (187) and Anna Hapner (165) lead the team in kills. Hapner also has 149 digs and 29 blocks.

Junior Hannah Golden has 463 assists and 45 aces, both team highs. Sophomore Nicole Sargent has a team-high 49 blocks and also 116 kills. Sophomore Courtney Stava has 33 blocks.

“The seniors have done a really good job of helping our younger players controlling the game on the floor with emotions,” Onweller said. “They’ve led by letting the other girls know they need to be there early, they need to have everything set up , they need to work hard. Making sure they do all the little things right. They’ve done a good job setting the culture for the younger kids.”

Centerville (16-2 overall and GWOC) has two conference matches left. A third with Wayne was cancelled and replaced with Division IV power Russia. Onweller said he reached out to a dozen coaches before finding a team with an opening in the schedule. Beavercreek (14-3) has three GWOC matches remaining.

“Right now we feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Onweller said. “We’re playing the best volleyball we’ve played all year. … We feel good about the team.”

Surging Springboro: The Panthers have put together a solid season at 13-4 entering Tuesday’s match with Northmont.

All four of the losses have come to two teams: Beavercreek (0-3) and Centerville (1-1). The Panthers get another shot at the Elks on Thursday for their third meeting this season and beat them 25-19, 26-24, 25-13 on Sept. 3.

Junior Kaitlyn Brown leads the GWOC with 548 assists and is third with 43 aces. Senior Lili Coffin is second with 279 digs, freshman Reese Wuebker is third with 203 kills and sophomore Lauren Patrick is fourth with 40 blocks.

Tipp perfect in MVL: The Red Devils are 18-0 in the Miami Valley League, finishing with 3-0 wins against Sidney and Butler, to win their second straight title.

Tipp shared the title last season with Troy, but handed the Trojans' their only two losses this season in five sets and three sets.

Senior Corinn Siefring leads the MVL with 189 kills, senior Rachel Wildermuth is third with 57 blocks and 352 assists and senior Alayna Titly is fifth with 240 digs.

MAC attack: The Midwest Athletic Conference battles down to a four-team race. Defending state champ New Bremen (17-1) leads the MAC at 6-0 along with surprising New Knoxville (14-0). Fort Recovery and Marion Local are both next at 14-2 and 5-1.

Fort Recovery senior Paige Fortkamp leads the league with 276 kills, Marion Local senior Alana Pohlman has 85 blocks, New Bremen senior Claire Pape has 532 assists and Versailles senior Abby Stammen 236 digs.