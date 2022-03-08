High School Wrestling: State tourney back at Schott for first time since 2019

Individual wrestlers and teams from the Miami Valley will represent all three divisions. Wrestling begins Friday at 3 p.m. Quarterfinals and a consolation round begin Saturday at 10 a.m. Semifinals and consolation quarterfinals start at 6:30 p.m. Consolations begin again Sunday at 10 a.m. and finals start at 5 p.m.

Springboro and Centerville placed third and fourth, respectively, at least week’s Division I district tournament. The Elks head to state with senior district champions Damion Ryan at 120 pounds and Luke Acuna at 126. Ryan was fifth at state last year and Acuna placed eighth. Wayne junior Josh Padilla won the district title at 285. He placed eighth at state last year and is trying to join his brother Jacob, who won state in 2019.