High School Wrestling: State tourney back at Schott for first time since 2019

The state wrestling tournament returns to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus this weekend for the first time since 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 and held at three high school sites last year.
Individual wrestlers and teams from the Miami Valley will represent all three divisions. Wrestling begins Friday at 3 p.m. Quarterfinals and a consolation round begin Saturday at 10 a.m. Semifinals and consolation quarterfinals start at 6:30 p.m. Consolations begin again Sunday at 10 a.m. and finals start at 5 p.m.
Springboro and Centerville placed third and fourth, respectively, at least week’s Division I district tournament. The Elks head to state with senior district champions Damion Ryan at 120 pounds and Luke Acuna at 126. Ryan was fifth at state last year and Acuna placed eighth. Wayne junior Josh Padilla won the district title at 285. He placed eighth at state last year and is trying to join his brother Jacob, who won state in 2019.
In all, Springboro is sending five wrestlers to state and Centerville is sending four. Lebanon will be represented by district champions Jack McCall (132) and Luke Marsh (157).
Legacy Christian is the defending champion in Division III and is taking nine wrestlers to Columbus after winning another district title. The Knights are led by two-time state champion senior Gavin Brown and defending champions junior Dillon Campbell (120) and senior Camron Lacure (138). All three won district titles this past weekend as did teammate Nick Alvarez (165).
Brown (150) won state at 126 in 2019 and at 145 last year. He qualified for state in 2020 before the tournament was canceled.
Miami East was fourth at district and is sending four to state, including defending state champion Max Shore (126). Cooper Shore (113) is a second Viking to qualify as a district champion.
Graham is going after its 21st straight championship and 23rd overall in Division II.
Leading the Falcons are defending state champions Beric Jordan (106) and Nolan Gessler (144). Jordan is coming off another district title and Gessler was runner-up. Gessler won state last year at 126.
Other district champions wrestling at state are Waynesville’s Matt Ellis (126) and Graham’s Brogan Tucker (113), Gunner Cramblett (157), Zack Burroughs (175), Carter Neves (215) and Nolan Neves (285).
