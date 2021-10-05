dayton-daily-news logo
Centerville among six state champions in 2022 Flyin’ to the Hoop field

Sports
By David Jablonski
10 minutes ago
This will be the 19th edition of the annual basketball showcase

The annual Flyin’ to the Hoop will return in 2022 one year after being cancelled because of the pandemic. This will be the 19th edition of the annual basketball showcase that attracts top teams from around Ohio and the nation.

Thirty four teams will play nine games in a four-day stretch (Jan. 14-17) at Trent Arena in Kettering. The schedule was announced Tuesday, and tickets went on sale at 11:30 a.m.

Event organizers also announced they will hold the Top Gun Showcase for the second straight year. That event will feature eight games in two days (March 12-13) at Vandalia Butler High School. The teams and matchups have not been announced.

Among the teams in the Flyin’ to the Hoop are six that won state championships last season, including the Centerville boys, who will play SoCal Academy from California in the final game on the third day of the event.

Botkins and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary also won state titles in Ohio last year. Three participating teams won championships in their home states: Pace (Ga.); Combine Academy (N.C.); and Wheeler (Ga.).

The top-ranked recruit who will play in the Flyin’ to the Hoop is Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-foot-4 guard from Dream City Christian (Ariz.). He’s the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2022 class, according to Rivals.com, and committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in September. Dream City also has the uncommitted recruit in the 2022 class: Yohan Traore, a 6-11 forward.

Other top-150 recruits in the field from the 2022 class include:

• No. 62: Sencire Harris, a 6-3 guard from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, who has committed to Illinois.

• No. 109: Paul McMillan, 6-3 guard, Cincinnati Woodward.

The top recruits in the field from the 2023 class include:

• No. 7: Omaha Biliew, a 6-8 forward, Link Year (Mo.).

• No. 12: Robert Dillingham, 6-1 guard, Combine Academy (N.C.).

• No. 20: Bryson Warren, 6-2 guard, Link Year (Mo.).

• No. 51: Dailyn Swan, 6-4 guard, Columbus Africentric.

• No. 53: Rayvon Griffith, 6-3 guard, Cincinnati Taft.

•No. 74: Maki Johnson, 6-4 guard, Huntington Prep (W.Va.).

• No. 79: Marlon Barnes, 6-6 forward, Brush (Ohio).

• No. 117: Lawrent Rice, 6-3 guard, Wayne.

• No. 141: Gabe Cupps, 6-2 guard, Wayne.

Here’s the complete schedule of Games:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14, 2022

Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

ISA Academy (Ohio) vs. Link Academy (Mo.)

Game 2, 8:15 p.m.

Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. Drea.m. City Christian (Ariz.)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15, 2022

Game 3, 11:30 a.m.

Bellbrook girls vs. Tri-Village girls

Game 4, 1:15 p.m.

Columbus Africentric vs. Oakwood

Game 5, 3:00 p.m.

Drea.m. City Christian vs. Shaker Heights

Game 6, 4:45 p.m.

Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Saint Ignatius

Game 7, 6:30 p.m.

Pickerington North vs. Wayne

Game 8, 8:15 p.m.

Link Academy vs. Huntington Prep

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

Game 9, 11:30 a.m.

Botkins vs. Tri-Village

Game 10, 1:15 p.m.

Dunbar vs. Buchtel

Game 11, 3:00 p.m.

Garfield Heights vs. Pickerington Central

Game 12, 4:45 p.m.

St. Vincent-St. Mary’s vs. Fairfield

Game 13, 6:30 p.m.

Brush vs. Gahanna Lincoln

Game 14, 8:15 p.m.

SoCal Academy (Calif.) vs. Centerville

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022

Game 15, 11:30 a.m.

Pace Academy (Ga.) vs. Trotwood-Madison

Game 16, 1:15 p.m.

Massillon Jackson vs. SoCal Academy

Game 17, 3:00 p.m.

Combine Academy (N.C.) vs. Cincinnati Taft

Game 18, 4:45 p.m.

Omnia Academy (Finland) vs. West Carrollton

Game 19, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Woodward vs. Kettering Fairmont

