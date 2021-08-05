Graham’s David Taylor: ‘Olympic champion the rest of my life’

A four-time Ohio state wrestling champion, a two-time NCAA champion and now an Olympic champion.
The “Magic Man” David Taylor, a 2009 Graham High School graduate, trailed most of the match but scored a two-point takedown with about 14 seconds remaining in his gold medal match against the defending Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani, of Iran, to win 4-3 on Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.
“You’ve got to want it,” Taylor said into the NBC camera as he left the mat. “You’ve got to want to be here. Olympic champion for the rest of my life.”
Taylor raised both arms in the air as the final seconds ticked away and then screamed in celebration after clinching the victory. He improved to 3-0 in his career against Yazdani, who won the gold in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.
Taylor, 30, won four straight state championships at Graham High School from 2006-09. He’s one of 32 wrestlers in Ohio High School Athletic Associations to accomplish that feat. He was a four-time national finalist at Penn State and won championships as a freshman and senior.
To advance to the final, Taylor defeated Ali Shabanau, of Belarus, 11-0 in his first match. He then beat another American wrestler, Myles Nazem Amine, who’s competing for San Marino at the Olympics, 12-2 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Taylor beat Deepak Punia, of India, 10-0.
Credit: Aaron Favila
