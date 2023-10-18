H.S. Results 10/17: Boys Soccer tournament begins

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 6, Piqua 0: B: Probasco, Wamsley shutout.

Butler 4, Stebbins 0

Centerville 8, Xenia 0

Fairfield 3, Ross 2, OT: F: Cunningham goal assist, Blackwell goal, Uhl goal.

Fairmont 1, Tecumseh 0, OT: F: Meilstrup goal, Brock assist.

Harrison 4, Oak Hills 3, SO

Kings 10, Talawanda 0

Lakota East 3, Colerain 0

LaSalle 1, Princeton 0

Lebanon 3, Wayne 0: L: Walker 2 goals, McKinney 1 goal 2 assists, Pierson shutout.

Loveland 2, Milford 1, OT

Mason 8, Edgewood 0

Miamisburg 4, Northmont 2

Middletown 2, Withrow 0

Moeller 10, Western Brown 0

Northwest 2, West Clermont 1, 2 OT

Springboro 6, Sidney 0

Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1

Troy 5, Belmont 2: T: Dillow 2 goals, Malott goal assist.

Turpin 8, Winton Woods 0

Walnut Hills 8, Western Hills 0

Division II

Badin 9, Valley View 1: B: Warner 6 goals, Friedel 2 goals 1 assist, Eldridge goal.

Batavia 2, Bethel-Tate 1

Bellbrook 6, Ponitz 0

Ben Logan 2, Springfield Shawnee 1

Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Tallmadge 3 goals, Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Etmans 2 assists.

Brookville 2, Greenon 0: B: Chambers 2 goals, Whorton assist, Cowens shutout.

Carroll 8, Trotwood 0: C: Seymour 2 goals 1 assists, Truckenmiller 1 goal 2 assists, Kruse goal assist, Memering shutout.

CHCA 1, Roger Bacon 0

Clinton-Massie 1, Wilmington 0

Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2, OT

McNicholas 9, North College Hill 0

Norwood 4, Reading 1

Oakwood 8, Franklin 0

Taylor 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Tippecanoe 8, Urbana 0: T: Haas 3 goals, Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Ransom goal assist.

Wyoming 8, New Richmond 0

Division III

Botkins 4, Lehman Catholic 0

Cin. Christian 2, Deer Park 0: CC: Davalos 2 goals, Willis shutout.

Cin. Country Day 8, Felicity-Franklin 0

Clermont Northeastern 1, Georgetown 0

Dayton Christian 8, Catholic Central 0

Dixie 3, Northwestern 2

Fenwick 6, Fayetteville Perry 1

Greeneview 8, Clark Montessori 0

Jackson Center 5, Miami Valley 0

Legacy Christian 9, Northwestern 1

Madeira 8, Purcell Marian 0

Mariemont 8, Lockland 0

Miami East 4, Calvary Christian 0

Tri-County North 4, Preble Shawnee 0

Troy Christian 16, Stivers 0: TC: Free 3 goals 1 assist, Berner 3 goals, Denson shutout.

Waynesville 8, Middletown Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Milton-Union 1

Yellow Springs 7, Fairlawn 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 10, Ponitz 0

Chaminade Julienne 8, Springfield 0

Fairfield 2, Harrison 1

Fairmont 4, Stebbins 0

Kings 2, Ross 1, OT

Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0: LE: Richburg goal, Bencic goal, Kamphuis goal.

Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0

Little Miami 2, Sycamore 0

Miamisburg 8, Stivers 0

Northmont 3, Fairborn 1

Oak Hills 8, Edgewood 0

Seton 8, Talawanda 0

St. Ursula 8, Colerain 0

Troy 8, Belmont 0

Ursuline Academy 3, Princeton 1

Wayne 8, Piqua 0

Xenia 8, West Carrollton 0

Division II

Alter 4, Oakwood 1

Bellbrook 15, Wilmington 0

Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal.

Ben Logan 6, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Henderson 3 goals 1 assist, Burrey 2 goals 3 assists, Bates shutout.

Carroll 9, Indian Lake 0

Eaton 2, Fenwick 0: E: Heggs 2 goals, Miller assist, Roberts assist.

McAuley 3, CHCA 2, OT

McNicholas 2, Taylor 0

Monroe 8, Carlisle 0

Roger Bacon 8, Goshen 0

Summit Country Day 8, Northwest 0

Tippecanoe 10, Trotwood 0: Ti: Shafer 2 goals 3 assists, Dettwiller 1 goal 2 assists, Adkins shutout.

Valley View 7, Clinton-Massie 0

Wyoming 3, Batavia 1

Division III

Botkins 8, Tri-County North 0

Clark Montessori 2, Cin. Christian 1

Dayton Christian 1, Twin Valley South 0

Felicity Franklin 3, Finneytown 0

Georgetown 4, Ripley Union Lewis 0

Greeneview 8, Blanchester 0: G: Simpson 2 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin goal assist.

Greenon 8, Northeastern 0: G: Gilbreth 3 goals, Riley 2 goals, Minteer 1 goal 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 8, Southeastern 0

Norwood 7, SBEP 0

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 3, Ponitz 0

Centerville 3, Belmont 0

Fairmont 3, West Carrollton 0

Harrison 3, Winton Woods 0

Little Miami 3, Lakota West 1

Oak Hills 3, Northwest 0

Piqua 3, Fairborn 0

Princeton 3, Middletown 1

Sidney 3, Troy 1

Springboro 3, Butler 1

Sycamore 3, Goshen 0

Turpin 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Division II

Bellefontaine 3, Trotwood 0

Ben Logan 3, Greenville 1

Indian Hill 3, Taft 0

Northwestern 3, Urbana 0

Taylor 3, Shroeder 0

Division III

Bethel 3, Milton-Union 1

East Clinton 3, Purcell Marian 0

Madeira 3, Finneytown 0

Mariemont 3, Clermont Northeastern 1

Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 3, Tri-County North 0

Division IV

Cedarville 3, Calvary Christian 0

Jackson Center 3, Catholic Central 0

Russia 3, Emmanuel Christian 0

Southeastern 3, National Trail 0

Monday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2

Hamilton 3, Edgewood 0

Division II

Graham 3, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Northridge 0

Tippecanoe 3, Meadowdale 0: T: Aselage 10 kills, Krimm 14 assists, Sessions 14 aces.

Division III

Anna 3, Triad 0

Brookville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Deer Park 3, Norwood 0

Miami East 3, Greeneview 0

Summit Country Day 3, SBEP 0

Division IV

Botkins 3, Ansonia 2

Cin. Christian 3, Felicity-Franklin 0

Covington 3, Mississinawa Valley 0

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 0

Fayetteville Perry 3, Lockland 0

Fort Loramie 3, Jefferson 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Twin Valley South 0: LC: Rank 24 assists, Corner 6 blocks, Geise 5 aces.

