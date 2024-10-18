H.S. Results 10/17

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 9
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 42, Belmont 34
Boys Soccer
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Lakota East 2, Kings 0
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division III
Badin 10, Mt. Healthy 0: B: Birri 2 goals, Cosgrove 1 goal 2 assists.
Butler 11, Ponitz 0: B: Rosenkranz 3 goals, Kincaid 2 goals.
Carroll 8, Belmont 0: C: Snyder 3 goals, Rollins 2 goals 2 assists, Gervais 2 assists.
Chaminade Julienne 3, Greenville 0
Cin. Country Day 4, Fenwick 3, OT
Mariemont 8, Cin. Christian 0
Piqua 5, Bellefontaine 1
Ross 8, Wilmington 0: R: Davis 2 goals 2 assists, Chernock 1 goal 2 assists, Ward shutout.
Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0
Summit Country Day 8, Clinton-Massie 0
Talawanda 1, Monroe 0
Tecumseh 2, Franklin 1, PK
Tippecanoe 9, Stivers 0
Division IV
Alter 6, Ben Logan 0: A: Schrimpf 3 goals, Overman goal assist.
Bethel 6, Valley View 0
Eaton 3, Middletown Madison 0
Kenton Ridge 1, Brookville 0, OT: KR: Fyffe goal, Orahood assist, Swords shutout.
Miami East 2, Urbana 1, OT
Milton-Union 1, Northwestern 0: MU: Crabtree goal, Lowe assist, Shortridge shutout.
Oakwood 3, Greenon 0: O: Darr goal, Morrissey goal, Romer goal.
Springfield Shawnee 4, Graham 0
Waynesville 10, Indian Lake 0: W: Williams 3 goals 1 assist, Dunford 2 goals 2 assists, Hart shutout.
Division V
Anna 6, National Trail 0
Botkins 3, Catholic Central 1
Greeneview 8, Northeastern 0: G: Sandlin 3 goals, Simpson 3 goals, Waggoner 1 goal 2 assists.
Legacy Christian 11, Miami Valley 0: LC: Allport shutout.
Lehman Catholic 2, Preble Shawnee 0: LC: Walker goal, Wray goal, Giguere shutout.
Twin Valley South 2, Newton 1: TVS: Burkett 2 goals, Thompson assist.
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division III
Chaminade Julienne 3, Xenia 0
Division V
Valley View 3, Dixie 2
Wednesday’s Results
Division IV
Clinton-Massie 3, Shroder 0
Division V
Reading 3, Cin. Christian 0
Division VI
Fort Recovery 3, Yellow Springs 0
