H.S. Results 10/4

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Graham 2, Urbana 0: G: Powell 2 goals, Gilbert assist, Goldsberry shutout 2 saves.

London 6, Indian Lake 3: L: Langhurst 4 goals, Langhurst goal assist, Blakeway goal.

Northwestern 2, Kenton Ridge 1: N: Smith goal, Taylor goal, Spencer assist.

Sidney 3, Lehman Catholic 0

Tecumseh 3, Ben Logan 1: T: Salinas goal, Munoz goal, Gallegos goal.

Wayne 1, Fairmont 1: W: Showers goal, Limberg assist. F: Castle assist, Meilstrup goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 4, Fairfield 1: F: Money goal.

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 0

Butler 3, Stebbins 0

Carroll 3, Badin 1: C: Flores goal, Kruse goal, Seymour goal. B: Eldridge goal.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 1: A: Tucker goal. CJ: Chan 3 goals, Bahati assist, Turner assist.

Dayton Christian 3, Legacy Christian 0

Dixie 3, Newton 0: D: Marker 2 goals, Emrick goal, Sexton shutout 12 saves.

Harrison 6, Winton Woods 0

Kings 2, Oak Hills 1

Miamisburg 5, Springfield 0

Monroe 1, Bellbrook 1: M: Gannon goal, Nation assist.

Northwest 2, Hamilton 1

Oakwood 3, Greeneview 0: O: Ruetschle shutout, Rubin 2 goals 1 assist, MacDonald goal assist.

Piqua 11, Greenville 1: G: Chick goal, McRill assist. P: Bachman 4 goals 1 assist, Heath 2 goals 1 assist, Kaye 1 goal 4 assists.

Springboro 2, Centerville 1

Summit Country Day 7, Cin. Christian 0

Tippecanoe 10, Sidney 1: T: Haas 2 goals 2 assists, Ransom 3 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals.

Troy 11, Fairborn 0: T: Dillow 5 goals 4 assists, Miller 2 goals, Roach 1 goal 2 assists.

Turpin 1, Lakota East 0

Waynesville 8, Bethel 0

Xenia 2, West Carrollton 1: X: Cushman 2 goals, Frisby assist.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 1, Carroll 1

Badin 4, Fenwick 0: B: Singleton goal assist, Even 2 assists.

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

Bellefontaine 2, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal, Zedeker 2 assists.

Butler 5, Stebbins 0

Centerville 2, Springboro 1: S: Long goal.

Harrison 3, Ursuline Academy 1

Jonathan Alder 8, North Union 0

McNicholas 1, Chaminade Julienne 1

Miamisburg 8, Springfield 0

Northwestern 6, Kenton Ridge 0: N: Cornette 2 goals, Spencer goal assist, Juergens shutout 4 saves.

Sidney 0, Tippecanoe 0: T: Vaughn shutout 8 saves.

Tecumseh 3, Ben Logan 2: T: Spencer 2 goals, Goenner goal assist, Sisco 2 assists.

Urbana 5, Graham 0: U: Laird 3 goals, Arnett goal assist, Deskins goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 1

Carlisle 13, Trotwood 0: C: Craycraft 2 goals.

Catholic Central 6, Northeastern 0

Greeneview 4, Greenon 1: Gv: Simpson 3 goals, Stafford goal.

Legacy Christian 5, Dayton Christian 1

Lehman Catholic 3, Miami East 2: LC: Dexter 2 goals, Wray goal, Black assist.

New Richmond 1, Princeton 0

Newton 10, Dixie 1

Northwest 5, Mt. Healthy 0

Oak Hills 7, Colerain 0

Oakwood 8, Clinton-Massie 1

Sycamore 6, Middletown 1

Turpin 1, Lebanon 1

Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 1: TVS: Maggard goal, Ray goal, Thompson goal assist.

Valley View 2, Milton Union 1

West Liberty-Salem 3, Anna 0: WLS: Weaver goal assist, Jones goal, Dunham goal.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Heatherwoode

Qualifying Teams: Alter 290 (Gochenauer, Kreusch, Gochenauer, Kreusch, Tabar); Wyoming 304; Madeira 318.

Individual Qualifers: Steed (Clinton-Massie); Fike (Roger Bacon); Woodruff (Graham).

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Miami Whitewater

Qualifying Teams: St. Xavier 292; Elder 305; Talawanda 319 (Bruder, Huber, Schulte, Daniels, Schutte); Colerain 320.

Individual Qualifers: Ward (Harrison); Compton (Fairfield); Bobowski (LaSalle); Walls (Harrison).

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Reid Park

Qualifying Teams: Bellbrook 310 (Scohy, Caswell, Miller, Gregory, Seitz); Tippecanoe 316 (Voisard, Siefring, White, Riehle, Gustavson); Beavercreek 318 (Grilliot, Faulkner, Bales, Davis, Creighton); Troy 327 (Sargent, Sager, Massingill, Smith, Davis).

Individual Qualifiers: Mohler (Springfield); Jones (Butler); Stall (Butler); Sunsdahl (Greenville).

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division II

At Heatherwoode

Qualifying Teams: Fenwick 351 (Rush, Lohman, Roethlisberger, King, Haas); Seven Hills 359.

Individual Qualifiers: Miller (Alter); Porter (Versailles).

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Walden Ponds

Qualifying Teams: Sycamore 285; Lebanon 321 (Johnson, Donovan, Spahr, Donahue, Addis); Anderson 331; Oak Hills 345.

Individual Qualifiers: Yeazell (Lakota East); Park (Lakota East); Lewis (Kings); Lord (Kings).

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Clawson 11 kills 17 digs 6 aces, Aselage 17 digs 6 aces, McCormick 17 assists.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Barhorst 31 assists, Hoying 11 kills, Albers 8 kills.

Lehman Catholic 3, Riverside 0: LC: Rank 12 kills, Geise 9 digs 4 aces, Corner 9 digs 2 blocks.

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Aselage 9 kills, Siefring 26 digs, Krimm 17 assists.

