H.S. Results 1/12: Shrout records 2,000th career point

Preble Shawnee improved to 12-0 and will play next on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament.

In other area action Alter remains unbeaten in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed following a 14-point win versus Badin. R.J. Greer led the way with 21 points.

Beavercreek got a bounce back win versus Springboro to move to 6-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play. Isaiah-Michael Williams paced ‘Creek with 18 points and Lance Casewell chipped in 12.

Quinn Peters poured in 34 points for Newton in a 61-52 win versus Ansonia.

Parker Penrod recorded a career-high 28 points and Frank Rupnik set a school record for career blocks in a Troy Christian victory.

Finally, the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament tipped off at Trent Arena with a pair of high paced match-ups.

PREP RESULTS

FLYIN’ TO THE HOOP

Friday’s Results

Game 1

Combine Academy (NC) 80, Canyon Academy (AZ) 70: Can: Milicevic 22, Pitt 11, Ali 11. Com: Passmore 22, Felton 19, Jones III 17, Walker 13.

Game 2

Faith Family Academy (TX) 74, SVSM 54: SVSM: Hamilton 13, Walker 13. FFA: Williams 20, Adkins 16, Hartfield 13, Onwuchekwa 11.

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 66, Badin 52: A: Greer 21, Brand 19. B: Ollis 18, Wright 15.

Anna 42, Fort Loramie 30

Arcanum 56, National Trail 54

Beavercreek 64, Springboro 36: B: Williams 18, Casewell 12, Gluck 11. S: Rambo 10.

Bellbrook 68, Ross 67: R: Shaefer 17, Castator 16, Nunn 14.

Carlisle 62, Brookville 56: B: Crabtree 24, Wood 11, King 10.

Chaminade Julienne 60, Carroll 31

Coldwater 46, New Bremen 42: C: Blockberger 21, Schwieterman 10.

Fairbanks 39, Cedarville 37: F: Maine 14, Wiedmann 13.

Fairfield 48, Princeton 44: F: Sanders 12, Ingram 11.

Fairmont 63, Northmont 58

Franklin Monroe 67, Tri-County North 36: TCN: Flory 16.

Greeneview 62, Northeastern 55

Hamilton 41, Lakota West 30: H: Davis 11, Holden 10, Paige 10. LW: Meade-Moss 11.

Harrison 54, Talawanda 29: T: James 11.

Houston 51, Fairlawn 47

Indian Lake 63, North Union 45

Kenton Ridge 62, Tecumseh 54

Legacy Christian 66, Yellow Springs 34

London 41, Bellefontaine 32

Marion Local 60, New Knoxville 33

McNicholas 69, Fenwick 60

Miami East 51, Covington 39: ME: Roeth 23.

Middletown 77, Colerain 45

Monroe 56, Edgewood 45: M: Poe 19.

Newton 61, Ansonia 52: N: Peters 34, Cornett 15.

Northridge 41, Lehman Catholic 32: N: Martin 15, O’Leary 15.

Northwest 70, Mt. Healthy 66

Oak Hills 60, Mason 43

Oakwood 68, Valley View 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 74, St. Marys 65: SM: Angstmann 26.

Preble Shawnee 79, Bradford 39: PS: Shrout 25.

Russia 58, Jackson Center 34

Sidney 55, Troy 44: S: Steele 22, Davis 13, Daniel 12. T: Miller 13.

St. Henry 62, Minster 57, OT: SH: Beyke 28, Bowers 20. M: Richard 18, Stephey 15.

Sycamore 42, Lakota East 38: LE: Perry 20, Bachman 11.

Tippecanoe 81, Greenville 20

Tri-Village 72, Dixie 30

Troy Christian 69, Bethel 36: TC: Penrod 28.

Wayne 80, Miamisburg 61: M: Wharton 18, Hoerner 18, Dunaway 12.

West Carrollton 46, Butler 37

West Liberty-Salem 56, Catholic Central 40

Xenia 46, Piqua 33: X: Withers 16. P: Kuhlman 13.

Thursday’s Results

Meadowdale 61, Thurgood Marshall 52

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 60, National Trail 22

Bellbrook 66, Edgewood 39: B: Scohy 19, Painter 12, Koesters 12.

Brookville 32, Eaton 30

Meadowdale 58, Ponitz 50

Miami East 40, Covington 33

Middletown Christian 47, Emmanuel Christian 6

Milton-Union 43, Riverside 27: MU: Brumbaugh 13, Berberich 10.

Mississinawa Valley 71, Twin Valley South 31

Monroe 40, Franklin 22

Newton 43, Ansonia 39

Sidney 44, Centerville 38: C: McDowell 19.

Stivers 55, Dunbar 33

Thurgood Marshall 87, Belmont 66

Tri-County North 46, Franklin Monroe 33

Tri-Village 52, Dixie 32: TV: DeLong 11, Hager 10.

Troy Christian 38, Bethel 30

Waynesville 62, Middletown Madison 33: W: Whitaker 17, See 13.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.