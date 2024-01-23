H.S. Results 1/22: Milton-Union’s Roose becomes school’s winningest girls basketball coach

Shannon Brumbaugh led the way with 18 points and Jenna Brumbaugh tacked on 11.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Colerain 46, Roger Bacon 45

Legacy Christian 60, Miami Valley 29

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 53, Middletown Madison 44

Brookville 42, National Trail 31

Botkins 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 52: B: Paul 21, Pitts 18.

Carroll 43, McNicholas 30: C: Petrovic 17.

Cedarville 45, Newton 37

Chaminade-Julienne 50, Oakwood 46

Edgewood 68, Talawanda 30: E: Homan 23, Judd 18. T: Weekley 16.

Hamilton 61, Franklin 43: F: Black 20. H: Kirkland 14, Jones 13, McKinzie 12.

Indian Lake 54, Fort Recovery 45, OT

Madison Plains 57, Northeastern 28

Meadowdale 68, Dunbar 24

Miami East 26, Anna 18

Miamisburg 56, Troy 24: M: Haas 17.

Milton-Union 56, Dayton Christian 20: MU: Brumbaugh 18, Brumbaugh 11.

Monroe 41, Dixie 25: M: Weidner 14, Corthell 14.

New Bremen 40, Houston 28

Northmont 55, Tecumseh 51: T: Russell 27.

Oak Hills 42, Sycamore 24

Russia 34, Parkway 25

Springfield 73, Benjamin Logan 55

Valley View 36, Carlisle 33: VV: Lemke 15.

Versailles 53, Tippecanoe 28: V: Wagner 20, Litten 11, Dirksen 11.

Waynesville 48, Bellbrook 46: W: Greely 12, Stephensen 11, See 10.

West Liberty-Salem 58, Urbana 49: U: Mounce 23, Dixon 12.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2208, Middletown Christian 1882: DC: Fuller 219 game, Sigala 18 game.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1552, Middletown Christian 1464: DC: Millar 168 game, Fei 137 game.

Hockey

Sunday’s Results

Troy 13, Worthington Kilbourne 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.