H.S. Results 1/8: Wenning breaks scoring record in Coldwater win

PREP RESULTS

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Coldwater 64, Lima Central Catholic 27: C: Wenning 41.

Goshen 57, Wilmington 39

Legacy Christian 42, Cedarville 24: C: Mossing 15.

Mechanicsburg 61, Catholic Central 38: M: DeLong 23, Skillings 18. CC: Smoot 23.

Middletown Madison 67, Blanchester 31

Milford 49, McNicholas 42

Milton-Union 51, Franklin-Monroe 21: MU: Berberich 19, Brumbaugh 17.

Mt. Healthy 51, Hamilton 41

Mt. Notre Dame 60, Fairfield 46: F: Richardson 16, McCoy 14.

Northmont 61, Valley View 31: N: Williams 12, Taylor 11, Gunn 11, Hall 11.

Northridge 44, Brookville 32: B: Haupt 10.

Northwestern 61, Emmanuel Christian 19: EC: Lawrence 14.

Parkway 34, Greenville 25

Preble Shawnee 45, Eaton 30

Springfield 70, Fairborn 32

Thurgood Marshall 64, Meadowdale 62

Triad 56, Ridgemont 34

REPORTING RESULTS

