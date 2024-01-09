H.S. Results 1/8: Wenning breaks scoring record in Coldwater win

Becca Wenning exploded for 41 points in Coldwater’s 64-27 road win vs. Lima Central Catholic on Monday.
It broke a school record for points in a game that had stood for 44 years.
PREP RESULTS
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Coldwater 64, Lima Central Catholic 27: C: Wenning 41.
Goshen 57, Wilmington 39
Legacy Christian 42, Cedarville 24: C: Mossing 15.
Mechanicsburg 61, Catholic Central 38: M: DeLong 23, Skillings 18. CC: Smoot 23.
Middletown Madison 67, Blanchester 31
Milford 49, McNicholas 42
Milton-Union 51, Franklin-Monroe 21: MU: Berberich 19, Brumbaugh 17.
Mt. Healthy 51, Hamilton 41
Mt. Notre Dame 60, Fairfield 46: F: Richardson 16, McCoy 14.
Northmont 61, Valley View 31: N: Williams 12, Taylor 11, Gunn 11, Hall 11.
Northridge 44, Brookville 32: B: Haupt 10.
Northwestern 61, Emmanuel Christian 19: EC: Lawrence 14.
Parkway 34, Greenville 25
Preble Shawnee 45, Eaton 30
Springfield 70, Fairborn 32
Thurgood Marshall 64, Meadowdale 62
Triad 56, Ridgemont 34
