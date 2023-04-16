X

H.S. Results 4/15: Tippecanoe wins Schroeder Invitational

The Tippecanoe boys tennis team took home the trophy for the third consecutive year at the Schroeder Invitational on Saturday.

Cameron Davis and the doubles duo of Roman List/Grant Vonderheide each picked up finals wins. Kessler Hackenberger, Nick Von Krosigk and Sean Nichols/Ryan Hartke each finished in second place.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 7, Brookville 5

Beavercreek 9, Butler 5

Bellefontaine 6, Marysville 2

Benjamin Logan 16, Ansonia 3

Benjamin Logan 8, Franklin Monroe 4

Bethel 13, Northridge 0

Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Dayton Christian 13, National Trail 8

Fairfield 7, Olentangy 3

Fairmont 3, Fenwick 1: Fe: Schehr 1-3 RBI.

Franklin 11, Greenon 10: F: Monk 2-2 2B RBI, Woods 2-4 2 RS RBI, Murray 2-4 2 RS.

Greeneview 10, Clinton Massie 6

Jonathan Alder 11, Licking Valley 1

Lebanon 12, Wilmington 0

Loveland 3, Lakota West 2

Monroe 10, Goshen 1: M: Bemis 3-4 2B 3B 5 RBI, Tarin 2-3 2B 4 RS 2 RBI, Sargent 2-3 2 RBI, W 10 K.

Mt. Gilead Christian 13, Triad 12

Mt. Gilead Christian 10, Triad 2

Newark Catholic 11, West Jefferson 1

North Union 18, Ridgemont 7

Northwestern 3, Riverside 2

Oakwood 17, Stebbins 1: Lloyd -4 3 RBI, Moreira 3-3 2B 3B 4 RBI, Rubino 3-3 2B 4 RBI 3 RS.

Oakwood 9, Stebbins 1: O: Lloyd 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Ulrich 1-2 2 RS 2 RBI.

Springfield 11, Northeastern 4

Tri-Village 10, Randolph Southern 9

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 11, Fairlawn 3

Badin 10, Carroll 0: B: Taylor 2-3 2 RBI, Jackson 1-3 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Moore 1-1 2B RBI.

Bellefontaine 6, Urbana 5

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 1: M: Tarin 1-3 2B RBI.

Fairbanks 6, Madison Plains 2

Fairborn 7, Stebbins 6: F: Marquess 2-4 RBI, Bailey 1-3 2B 2 RS.

Franklin 4, Waynesville 3

Greeneview 14, West Jefferson 2

Hamilton 3, Colerain 1: H: Stone 2-3 RBI, Brosius 1-1 2B, Cundiff RBI.

Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 5

Kenton Ridge 7, North Union 1

Lakota East 7, Middletown 0

Lebanon 9, West Clermont 4

Mechanicsburg 8, Cedarville 3: M: Roland 3-4 2B 2 RS, Dietrich 2-3 3 RBI, Poland W 8 K.

Northeastern 6, Catholic Central 3

Miami East 3, Bradford 0

Northwestern 4, London 1

Piqua 16, West Carrollton 1

Princeton 6, Lakota West 3

Ross 8, Cin. Country Day 0: R: Busch 1-4 2 RBI, Bray 1-3 RBI, Adams 1-3 RBI.

Sidney 7, Xenia 4

Southeastern 11, Triad 2

Talawanda 31, Mt. Healthy 3: T: Hainline 4-5 6 RBI 4 RS, Meade-Moss 4-5 3 RBI 3 RS, Francis 6-6 3 RBI 5 RS.

Tecumseh 7, Ben Logan 0

Tippecanoe 10, Greenville 0

Tri-County North 11, New Miami 1

Valley View 6, Carlisle 3

Yellow Springs 25, Belmont 2: YS: Ortiz-Thornton 4-5 5 RBI 4 RS, Miller 3-5 2B 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Grushon 1-2 4 RS 2 RBI.

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 15, Arcanum 5

Benjamin Logan 6, Kenton 3

Centerville 6, Springfield 0

Centerville 7, Springfield 0

Cin. Christian 16, Mariemont 10

Cin. Christian 13, Mariemont 5

Covington 26, Lehman Catholic 3

Fairborn 15, Lakota East 7

Fairmont 12, Xenia 3: F: Drake 2-4 2 RBI, Raines 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Russell 3-5 2 RBI 2 RS.

Franklin Monroe 14, Twin Valley South 4

Franklin Monroe 25, Twin Valley South 8

Kings 6, Greenville 3

London 16, Miami Trace 8

Madison Plains 9, Bishop Ready 4

Marysville 13, Kenton Ridge 3

Miami Trace 21, London 14

Middletown 20, Northwest 2

New Richmond 7, Fairfield 6: F: Hensley 1-2 2 RBI, Michaud 2-4 2 RBI, Spence 1-3 2 RBI.

Northmont 5, Russia 2

Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 11, Madison Plains 1

Talawanda 9, Eaton 4: T: Cobb 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, McDade 2-3 RBI, Weekley 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Talawanda 12, Eaton 7: T: Goerss 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Iden 4-5 3B 2 RS RBI,, Van Gorden 3-4 3B RBI.

Teays Valley 5, Kenton Ridge 1

Tri-County North 11, Bethel 4

Tri-Village 6, New Bremen 3: TV: Wilcox 3-4, Poling W 9 K. NB: Ross 11 K.

Tri-Village 10, New Bremen 0: TV: Burk 3-4, Poling W 1 K.

Ursuline Academy 3, Fairborn 1

Ursuline Academy 14, Lakota East 6

West Jefferson 4, Northeastern 1

Western Brown 8, Ross 1

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 9, Houston 3

Badin 9, Carroll 1: C: Sexton 1-2 2B RBI.

Bellefontaine 22, Urbana 0

Belmont 22, Legacy Christian 12

Ben Logan 22, Tecumseh 0

Carlisle 8, Valley View 3

Covington 6, Arcanum 1

Eaton 10, Brookville 0

Fairbanks 20, Madison Plains 10

Fairborn 4, Stebbins 3

Fairfield 9, Princeton 1: F: Clark 3-4 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Hensley 2-4 2 2B, Spence 2-3 3B 2 RBI.

Fairmont 13, Springfield 1: F: Russell 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Perdue 3-4 2B 3 RS, Franz W 5 K.

Greenville 8, Tippecanoe 1: G: Burns 3-4 2 2B 2 RS RBI, Fletcher 2-3 2B 3B 2 RBI, Hamm W 7 K.

Indian Lake 9, Jonathan Alder 6

Kenton Ridge 3, North Union 0: KR: Ropp W, Schnitzler 2 RBI. NU: Davis 3B, Stewart 2B.

Lakota West 10, Lakota East 9

London 7, Northwestern 2

Miamisburg 7, Northmont 4: N: McGilton 3-4 2 RBI, Strickland 2-4.

Mechanicsburg 17, Cedarville 1

Middletown Madison 8, Oakwood 2: MM: Stafford 2-3 3 RBI, Byrd 2-3 2B 2 RS, Bobbitt 2 RS.

St. Henry 23, Mississinawa Valley 0

Talawanda 10, Northwest 0: T: Cobb 2-2 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Iden 3-4 3 RS RBI, Roell 2-3 3B 2 RS.

Tri-County North 17, New Miami 0

Tri-Village 13, Newton 0: TV: Burk HR, Poling W 4 K.

Troy 6, Butler 4: B: Harris 2-3 2B RBI, Brockert 1-3 2B RBI.

Waynesville 9, Franklin 6: W: Almeter 3-5 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Bailey 1-4 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Eckley 1-3 3 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 14, Greenon 4

Yellow Springs 17, Stivers 9

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5 Northmont 0: Zelinski d. Peters 6-3 6-2; Dickman d. Prewitt 6-0 6-0; Wendling d. Franks 6-3 6-1;  Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Liv/Miller 6-0 6-0; Frank/Thomas d. Singh/Doss 6-0 6-0.

Valley View B 3, Northwestern 2: Yeager (N) def Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; Tedeschi (N) def Speck (V) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Christian (V) def. Wildman (N) 6-0, 6-1; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Baugh/Gundolf (N) 6-4, 6-1; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Macy/Shyerman (N) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Valley View W 3, Northeastern 2: Orozco (V) def. Augustus (N) 6-1, 6-1; Horton (N) def VanHorn (V) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; James (N) def Brady (V) 6-1, 6-0; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Chatfield/Thrombly (N) 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Thompson/James (N) 7-6(8), 2-6, 6-1.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

