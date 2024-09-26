H.S. Results 9/25

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 4, Indian Lake 0

Miami East 2, Lehman Catholic 1

Northwestern 4, Urbana 0

Tecumseh 9, Springfield Shawnee 0: T: Brandon 2 goals, Harwood, Mireles shutout.

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Chaminade Julienne 0

Belmont 4, Ponitz 0

Butler 7, Sidney 0

Carroll 3, Northmont 0: C: O’Bleness 2 goals, Flores goal, Memering shutout.

Fairmont 3, Loveland 1: F: Bittner goal, Brock goal, Irakoze goal.

Lakota West 7, Princeton 0: LW: Pitman 1 goal 2 assists, Kren, Marquardt shutout.

Madison Christian 2, West Jefferson 0

Mason 1, Lakota East 0

Miamisburg 2, Centerville 1: M: Toadvine goal, Shock goal.

Springboro 1, Beavercreek 1: B: Walling goal, Trimmer assist.

Tippecanoe 6, Piqua 0: T: Smith 2 goals, Turner goal assist, Sawyer shutout.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 1, Chaminade Julienne 0

Bellefontaine 4, North Union 4: B: Shumaker 2 goals 1 assist, Watson goal assist.

Butler 2, Sidney 1: B: Decker 2 goals, Washburn assist.

Carroll 8, Fenwick 5: C: Gervais 3 goals 1 assist, Snyder 2 goals, Oliver goal assist.

Centerville 4, Miamisburg 0

Graham 4, London 2

Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 1: JA: Timberlake 3 goals.

Lehman Catholic 0, Miami East 0

McNicholas 1, Alter 1: A: Schrimpf goal.

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 0: S: Johnson goal, Buckholtz goal, Wakefield goal.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 2: SS: Fout 2 goals, Mattern goal.

Tippecanoe 2, Piqua 0: T: Stallard goal assist, Curry goal, Vaughn shutout.

Urbana 1, Northwestern 1: U: Mackendrick goal, Mounce assist. N: Cornette goal.

Valley View 6, Dixie 0: VV: Gisewite 3 goals, Degroat, Newell shutout.

Wayne 1, Springfield 0

Tuesday’s Results

Belmont 4, Ponitz 1

Carlisle 4, Northeastern 1: C: Bowlin 2 goals, Matthews 2 goals.

Fairfield 11, Middletown 0: F: Rocchetta 2 goals 2 assists, Marsh, Neighbors shutout.

Greeneview 7, Brookville 2: B: Lackey 2 goals. G: Sandlin 4 goals 1 assist, Simpson 3 goals 2 assists.

Greenon 7, Botkins 1: G: Minteer 2 goals, Paulus 2 goals, Riley 2 goals.

Lakota West 8, Princeton 1

Preble Shawnee 2, Twin Valley South 2: PS: Church goal, Unger goal. TVS: Arndts goal, Burkett goal.

Ross 3, Edgewood 0: R: Davis goal assist, Eagan goal, Gillum goal.

Springfield 1, Catholic Central 0: S: Burcham goal, Burcham assist, Herron shutout.

Sycamore 4, Hamilton 1

Tri-County North 3, Newton 2: N: Hines goal assist, Yoder goal.

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Glenview

Qualifying Teams: 1. Moeller 291; 2. Loveland 293; 3. Lakota West 293 (Fujiwara 69, Wullenweber 71, Wieland 76, Nguyen 77, Carson 80); 4. Anderson 294.

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Reid Park

Qualifying Teams: 1. Tippecanoe 298 (Voisard 76, Gustavson 71, Dilworth 76, Gagnon 78, Jackson 75); 2. Butler 307 (Stall 76, Holop 82, Bardonaro 74, Jacobs 77, Dadey 80); 3. Bellbrook 308 (Scohy 69, Gregory 77, Miller 79, Seitz 83, Hunt 83); 4. Troy 321 (Sargent 68, Davis 79, Burns 95, Beckner 87, Smith 87).

Division III

At Turtle Creek

Qualifying Teams: 1. National Trail 339 (Brubaker 79, Laird 88, Brubaker 86, Turner 86, Koehl 95); 2. Covington 342 (Dieperink 70, Manson 82, Wackler 88, Smith 111, Denson 102); 3. Catholic Central 356 (Thompson 81, Harris 83, Little 98, Woeber 94, Bramel 100); 4. Newton Local 357 (Bowser 78, Koffer 78, Gray 97, Schaurer 108, Pleiman 104).

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: 1. Graham 398 (Merritt 79, Donnelly 102, Dowty 105, Bowers 128, Moffitt 112); 2. Fort Loramie 418 (Schafer 106, Pleiman 105, Gehret 98, Billing 109, Schafer 126); 3. Russia 422 (Bergman 117, Monnin 108, Borchers 96, Poeppelman 113, Hoying 105); 4. Versailles 437 (Porter 92, Keiser 110, Francis 120, Farver 115, Schmitmeyer 130).

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: 1. Northwestern 382 (Monroe-McCoy 81, Ryder 88, Mack 106, Snyder 110, Driscoll 107); 2. Alter 400 (Miller 81, Brady 109, Thornburg 103, Brand 108, Smith 108); 3. West Liberty-Salem 411 (Reichardt 95, Estep 103, Wallace 103, Cook 119, Boyd 110); 4. Kenton Ridge 413 (Shaffer 80, Grimes 106, Marshall 110, Spriggs 118, Riley 117).

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Reeves

Qualifying Teams: 1. Fenwick 317 (Rush 81, Lohman 78, Roethlisberger 81, Blankenship 77, Haas 84); 2. Madeira 329 (Hartung 72, Rane 75, Kellett 84, Meyer 98, Graves 105); 3. Mariemont 349; 4. Clinton-Massie 352 (Boone 80, Stroud 90, Robinson 91, Long 91, Vanpelt 108).

Girls Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Centerville; 2. Springboro; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Centerville B; 5. Northmont; 6. Butler; 7. Troy; 8. Bellbrook; 9. Fairmont; 10. Miamisburg/Greenville/Fairborn.

Division II

1. Chaminade Julienne; 2. Miami Valley; 3. Oakwood; 4. Alter; 5. Tippecanoe; 6. Eaton; 7. Northwestern; 8. Milton-Union; 9. Valley View; 10. Wilmington/Kenton Ridge.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 5, Carroll 0: Boyle def Walls 6-0, 6-0; Urmston def Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2; Brown def Iacobacci 6-1, 6-1; Rumpke/Teodoro def Haught/Haught 6-0, 6-0; Balster/Luong def Morgan/Newport 6-0, 6-0.

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 10 kills, Siefring 10 digs 7 aces.

Tuesday’s Results

Northwestern 3, Tecumseh 1

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Clawson 7 kills, Morris 10 assists, Kinsman 7 aces.

Troy 3, Butler 2

