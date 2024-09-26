H.S. Results 9/25

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 4, Indian Lake 0
Miami East 2, Lehman Catholic 1
Northwestern 4, Urbana 0
Tecumseh 9, Springfield Shawnee 0: T: Brandon 2 goals, Harwood, Mireles shutout.
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 2, Chaminade Julienne 0
Belmont 4, Ponitz 0
Butler 7, Sidney 0
Carroll 3, Northmont 0: C: O’Bleness 2 goals, Flores goal, Memering shutout.
Fairmont 3, Loveland 1: F: Bittner goal, Brock goal, Irakoze goal.
Lakota West 7, Princeton 0: LW: Pitman 1 goal 2 assists, Kren, Marquardt shutout.
Madison Christian 2, West Jefferson 0
Mason 1, Lakota East 0
Miamisburg 2, Centerville 1: M: Toadvine goal, Shock goal.
Springboro 1, Beavercreek 1: B: Walling goal, Trimmer assist.
Tippecanoe 6, Piqua 0: T: Smith 2 goals, Turner goal assist, Sawyer shutout.
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 1, Chaminade Julienne 0
Bellefontaine 4, North Union 4: B: Shumaker 2 goals 1 assist, Watson goal assist.
Butler 2, Sidney 1: B: Decker 2 goals, Washburn assist.
Carroll 8, Fenwick 5: C: Gervais 3 goals 1 assist, Snyder 2 goals, Oliver goal assist.
Centerville 4, Miamisburg 0
Graham 4, London 2
Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 1: JA: Timberlake 3 goals.
Lehman Catholic 0, Miami East 0
McNicholas 1, Alter 1: A: Schrimpf goal.
Springboro 3, Beavercreek 0: S: Johnson goal, Buckholtz goal, Wakefield goal.
Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 2: SS: Fout 2 goals, Mattern goal.
Tippecanoe 2, Piqua 0: T: Stallard goal assist, Curry goal, Vaughn shutout.
Urbana 1, Northwestern 1: U: Mackendrick goal, Mounce assist. N: Cornette goal.
Valley View 6, Dixie 0: VV: Gisewite 3 goals, Degroat, Newell shutout.
Wayne 1, Springfield 0
Tuesday’s Results
Belmont 4, Ponitz 1
Carlisle 4, Northeastern 1: C: Bowlin 2 goals, Matthews 2 goals.
Fairfield 11, Middletown 0: F: Rocchetta 2 goals 2 assists, Marsh, Neighbors shutout.
Greeneview 7, Brookville 2: B: Lackey 2 goals. G: Sandlin 4 goals 1 assist, Simpson 3 goals 2 assists.
Greenon 7, Botkins 1: G: Minteer 2 goals, Paulus 2 goals, Riley 2 goals.
Lakota West 8, Princeton 1
Preble Shawnee 2, Twin Valley South 2: PS: Church goal, Unger goal. TVS: Arndts goal, Burkett goal.
Ross 3, Edgewood 0: R: Davis goal assist, Eagan goal, Gillum goal.
Springfield 1, Catholic Central 0: S: Burcham goal, Burcham assist, Herron shutout.
Sycamore 4, Hamilton 1
Tri-County North 3, Newton 2: N: Hines goal assist, Yoder goal.
Boys Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
At Glenview
Qualifying Teams: 1. Moeller 291; 2. Loveland 293; 3. Lakota West 293 (Fujiwara 69, Wullenweber 71, Wieland 76, Nguyen 77, Carson 80); 4. Anderson 294.
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
At Reid Park
Qualifying Teams: 1. Tippecanoe 298 (Voisard 76, Gustavson 71, Dilworth 76, Gagnon 78, Jackson 75); 2. Butler 307 (Stall 76, Holop 82, Bardonaro 74, Jacobs 77, Dadey 80); 3. Bellbrook 308 (Scohy 69, Gregory 77, Miller 79, Seitz 83, Hunt 83); 4. Troy 321 (Sargent 68, Davis 79, Burns 95, Beckner 87, Smith 87).
Division III
At Turtle Creek
Qualifying Teams: 1. National Trail 339 (Brubaker 79, Laird 88, Brubaker 86, Turner 86, Koehl 95); 2. Covington 342 (Dieperink 70, Manson 82, Wackler 88, Smith 111, Denson 102); 3. Catholic Central 356 (Thompson 81, Harris 83, Little 98, Woeber 94, Bramel 100); 4. Newton Local 357 (Bowser 78, Koffer 78, Gray 97, Schaurer 108, Pleiman 104).
Girls Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Stillwater Valley
Qualifying Teams: 1. Graham 398 (Merritt 79, Donnelly 102, Dowty 105, Bowers 128, Moffitt 112); 2. Fort Loramie 418 (Schafer 106, Pleiman 105, Gehret 98, Billing 109, Schafer 126); 3. Russia 422 (Bergman 117, Monnin 108, Borchers 96, Poeppelman 113, Hoying 105); 4. Versailles 437 (Porter 92, Keiser 110, Francis 120, Farver 115, Schmitmeyer 130).
At WGC
Qualifying Teams: 1. Northwestern 382 (Monroe-McCoy 81, Ryder 88, Mack 106, Snyder 110, Driscoll 107); 2. Alter 400 (Miller 81, Brady 109, Thornburg 103, Brand 108, Smith 108); 3. West Liberty-Salem 411 (Reichardt 95, Estep 103, Wallace 103, Cook 119, Boyd 110); 4. Kenton Ridge 413 (Shaffer 80, Grimes 106, Marshall 110, Spriggs 118, Riley 117).
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At Reeves
Qualifying Teams: 1. Fenwick 317 (Rush 81, Lohman 78, Roethlisberger 81, Blankenship 77, Haas 84); 2. Madeira 329 (Hartung 72, Rane 75, Kellett 84, Meyer 98, Graves 105); 3. Mariemont 349; 4. Clinton-Massie 352 (Boone 80, Stroud 90, Robinson 91, Long 91, Vanpelt 108).
Girls Tennis
MVTCA Area Rankings
Division I
1. Centerville; 2. Springboro; 3. Beavercreek; 4. Centerville B; 5. Northmont; 6. Butler; 7. Troy; 8. Bellbrook; 9. Fairmont; 10. Miamisburg/Greenville/Fairborn.
Division II
1. Chaminade Julienne; 2. Miami Valley; 3. Oakwood; 4. Alter; 5. Tippecanoe; 6. Eaton; 7. Northwestern; 8. Milton-Union; 9. Valley View; 10. Wilmington/Kenton Ridge.
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 5, Carroll 0: Boyle def Walls 6-0, 6-0; Urmston def Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2; Brown def Iacobacci 6-1, 6-1; Rumpke/Teodoro def Haught/Haught 6-0, 6-0; Balster/Luong def Morgan/Newport 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 10 kills, Siefring 10 digs 7 aces.
Tuesday’s Results
Northwestern 3, Tecumseh 1
Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Clawson 7 kills, Morris 10 assists, Kinsman 7 aces.
Troy 3, Butler 2
