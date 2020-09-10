X

HS Results 9/9

High School Sports | 1 hour ago

Boys Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2, Northwestern 0

Jonathan Alder 1, Benjamin Logan 1

Kenton Ridge 3, Indian Lake 0

Norwood 6, Mount Healthy 2

Urbana 1, London 0

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 1, Miamisburg 0

Bethel 1, Greeneview 1: Brannan (B) goal, Hogge (B) assist.

Brookville 4, Milton-Union 2

Carroll 6, Alter 2: Irimva (C) 2 goals, B. Osterholt (C) 1 goal 1 assist, Tornes (A) 1 goal, Brown (A) 1 goal.

Centerville 8, Fairmont 2

Dixie 1, Franklin 0

Eaton 3, Tri-County North 1

Edgewood 2, Little Miami 1

Emmanuel Christian 9, Madison Plains 0

Mason 8, Hamilton 0

McNicholas 2, Covington Catholic 1

Roger Bacon 1, Badin 1

Sidney 3, Xenia 2

Springboro 4, Northmont 1

Stebbins 1, Fairborn 1

Tippecanoe 7, Greenville 0

Troy Christian 7, Yellow Springs 1

Wayne 1, Springfield 1

Waynesville 4, Valley View 2

West Carrollton 4, Piqua 4

Winton Woods 4, Northwest 4

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 4, Fenwick 1

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 1

Butler 2, Troy 1

Centerville 3, Fairmont 0

Fairborn 6, Stebbins 0: Parrish (F) 2 goals, Thomas (F) 2 goals 1 assist, Manning (F) 1 goal 1 assist.

Jonathan Alder 7, Benjamin Logan 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Indian Lake 1

Northmont 2, Springboro 0

Northwestern 2, Bellefontaine 1

Norwood 8, Purcell Marian 0

Piqua 5, West Carrollton 0

Tippecanoe 9, Greenville 0

Urbana 4, London 2

Wayne 8, Springfield 0

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 4, Seven Hills 4

Eaton 2, Tri-County North 0

Franklin 4, Dixie 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2

Mason 4, Hamilton 0

Miami East 2, West Liberty-Salem 1

Oak Hills 5, Harrison 1

Princeton 2, Roger Bacon 0

Talawanda 1, Edgewood 0

Urbana 6, Northeastern 0: Donahoe (U) 2 goals, Deskins (U) 1 goal 1 assist.

Waynesville 5, Monroe 2

Boys Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Madison Plains 174, Cedarville 198: Gammell (MP) 40, Garrison (MP) 44, Xenikis (MP) 44, Rogers (C) 46, Hildebrand (MP) 46.

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 169, Fairmont 205: Kochersperger (B) 39, Shaffer (B) 40.

Botkins 161, Fairlawn 163: Peters (F) 37, Meyer (B) 37, Mullen (F) 39, Meyer (B) 41, Dietz (M) 41.

Fort Loramie 172, Houston 174: Wehrman (FL) 41, Ballas (FL) 42, Meyer (FL) 42, Walker (H) 42.

Greenville 156, Cedarville 200: Witt (G) 32, Rinehart (G) 37, Witt (G) 38, Connolly (C) 44.

Newton 165, Tri-Village 182

Northmont 168, Wayne 201: Hobert (N) 35, Duncan (N) 43, Morgan (N) 44, Sluterbeck (N) 46.

Triad 182, Northeastern 195: Buck (N) 41, Pond (T) 42, James (N) 44, Richards (T) 45.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville 203, Piqua 229: Jenkinson (G) 40, Anderson (P) 47, Reis (G) 41, Fry (G) 52.

Marion Local 225, Anna 250: Rethman (ML) 52, Havenar (A) 55, Wilker (ML) 56, Schemmel (ML) 58.

Oakwood 187, Franklin 234

Southeastern 227, Triad 247: Greene (S) 44, Grimm (S) 58, Ashmore (S) 59, Gregg (T) 60.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 3, Fairborn 2: Knapp (F) 38 assists 19 digs, Williams (F) 14 kills 6 blocks, Thompson (F) 12 kills 15 digs.

Dayton Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0: Moyer (DC) 11 kills.

Dixie 3, Oakwood 1

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: Maurer (FL) 19 assists, Heitkamp (FL) 12 digs, Hoelscher (FL) 8 kills.

Monroe 3, Waynesville 1: Weiseman (M) 7 aces 9 digs, Duff (M) 13 assists, Brandon (M) 5 kills.

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: Dunlevy (N) 9 kills, Rapp (N) 28 assists.

Northeastern 3, Mechanicsburg 0: Lawhorn (M) 4 kills 5 digs, Murphy (M) 3 kills 6 blocks, Ayars (M) 15 assists 5 digs.

Northmont 3, Springfield 0: Boykin (N) 8 kills, Perry (N) 8 kills, Stewart (N) 22 assists.

Troy 3, Tippecanoe 2: Siefring (Ti) 15 kills 18 digs, R. Wildermuth (Ti) 22 assists 2 blocks 8 kills, Titley (Ti) 25 digs.

Xenia 3, Stebbins 0

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Northwestern 0: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Fraker (NW) 6-0, 6-0; 2S: Gaynoski (A) def. Obrien (NW) 6-0, 6-0; 3S: Hoskins (A) def. Miller (NW) 6-1, 6-0; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Errett-Yeager (NW) 6-1, 6-1; 2D: Rupper-Collins (A) def. Peterson-Haley (NW) 7-5, 6-1.

Badin 3, Fairfield 2: T. Nichols(F) d. E. Demmel 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; R. Clemmons (B) d. M. Lane 7-5, 6-1; T. Oliver(B) d. J. Mazuk 6-4, 7-5; Johnson/Sasser(F) d. Fait/Gibbons 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Wurzelbacher/Kuntz (B) d. Probert/Whittle 6-3, 6-3.

Ross 4, Middletown 1: McGinnis (R) d. Wilson 6-0, 6-3; Mohr d. Tran 6-1, 6-0; Williams d. McGuffy 6-1, 6-0; Patterson-Pearson (M) d. King-Seidholz 6-7, 6-2, 7-6; Adams-Abrams (R) d. Fletcher-Isenburg 6-4, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0: Schroeder defeated Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Patel beat Bowling 6-0, 6-1; Tobias beat Green 6-0, 6-0; Zweizig and Zweizig defeated M. Smith and R. Henley 6-0, 6-0; Shultz and Patel beat K. Taylor and E. Engle 6-0, 6-0.

Valley View 3, Fenwick 2: 1S: Holbrook (VV) def English (F) 62 60; 2S: Muia (F) def Weaver (VV) 62 26 62; 3S: Frame (VV) def Brandenburg (F) 36 64 62; 1D: Wourms/Ulland (F) def Shane/Webb (VV) 26 64 62; 2D: Eversole/Price (VV) def Secrest/Ross (F) 67(5) 75 75.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Colerain 0: E. Demmel d. T. Ritzi 6-0, 6-0; R. Clemmons d. N. Rigby 6-0, 6-0; T. Oliver d. K. Vickers 6-0, 6-1. Fait/Gibbons d. Woystek/Lazova 7-5, 6-1; Kuntz/Wurzelbacher d. Grace/Hooker 6-1, 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5, Stebbins 0: Tobias defeated Jenkins 6-2, 6-1; Waibel beat Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Bauer defeated Ho 6-0, 6-0; McDowell and Kaster beat V. Huynh and C. Scott 6-2, 6-1; Lipps and Snipes defeated N. McDonald and P. Angsuwan 6-0, 6-1.

Troy 3, Greenville 2: Marchal(G) d. Robbins(T) 6-0, 6-0; Romick(T) d. Mansfield(G) 6-2, 6-2; Lance(G) d. Niemi(T) 6-3, 6-3; Patel/Rhea(T) d. Lance/Stephens(G) 6-3, 6-2; Logan/Rajab(T) d. Hartsock/Savoy(G) 6-1, 6-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

