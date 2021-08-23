Late Alter soccer coach will be honored Thursday

Late Alter High School boys soccer coach Bob Ellis will be honored in a short ceremony Thursday.
“We plan to remember Wiz’s legacy and all he meant to the boys’ soccer program and the Alter community,” Alter Athletic Director Christina Hart said in an email, “just prior to the start of the varsity game vs. Fairmont.”
Ellis died in April at 76 after winning 412 games in 31 seasons at Alter.
The approximate start time for the ceremony is 6:45 p.m. Bob Ellis Jr., Elllis’ son, asked former players to attend if they can.
With AlterFest taking place at the same time, the parking lot will be blocked off, but parking on the front lawn and surrounding side streets will be available.
