Little League World Series: West Side survives late rally to win third game

Chance Retherford and JJ Vogel drove in the first two runs. Krew Brown and Harden drove in the next two. Harden, Retherford and Brown each had two hits.

Vogel once again dominated on the mound for West Side. He struck out 11 in five innings and didn’t give up a hit until a leadoff double in the sixth. He walked the next batter and then was replaced by Harden.

“Great game,” coach Ken Coomer told Vogel on the mound in a speech broadcast on ESPN. “Gave everything you’ve got.”

Vogel threw a five-inning no-hitter in the regional tournament to clinch a Little League World Series berth and then gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings in the first round of the World Series.

Harden replaced Vogel and gave up the three-run home run to Calen Lucier. He then got a fly out and a strikeout. After a single, he nailed down the victory as West Side, which had never won more than one game in the tournament, celebrated its third victory in the 2021 tournament.

West Side opened the World Series on Thursday with a 1-0 victory in eight innings against Nolensville, Tenn. It then lost 9-0 to Torrance, Calif., on Sunday in the second round. On Monday, West Side stayed alive by beating Lafayette, La., 8-2.

THURSDAY’S GAME

West Side vs. Torrance, Calif. or Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m., ESPN