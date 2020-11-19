Reports: Franklin’s Kennard traded during NBA Draft

The Pistons drafted Kennard with the 12th pick in 2017. He averaged 9.8 points in three seasons. Last season, he averaged a career-best 15.8 points in 28 games.

Franklin retired Kennard’s No. 10 in October. He was Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in both 2014 and 2015. He set a number of Franklin records, including 2,977 career points, most career assists (470), and most 3-point shots made (263). He ranks second in Ohio High School Athletic Association in scoring.