Reports: Franklin’s Kennard traded during NBA Draft

Franklin High School graduate Luke Kennard was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday during the NBA Draft, according to multiple reports.
It was a three-team deal. The Clippers traded guard Landry Shamet to the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 19 pick in the draft. The Clippers sent that pick to the Pistons for Kennard. The Pistons then drafted Villanova forward Saddiq Bey with the 19th pick.
The Pistons drafted Kennard with the 12th pick in 2017. He averaged 9.8 points in three seasons. Last season, he averaged a career-best 15.8 points in 28 games.
Franklin retired Kennard’s No. 10 in October. He was Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in both 2014 and 2015. He set a number of Franklin records, including 2,977 career points, most career assists (470), and most 3-point shots made (263). He ranks second in Ohio High School Athletic Association in scoring.