Springfield improves to 2-0 with rout of Lima Senior

Springfield (2-0) played for the first time since a season-opening 24-20 victory at home against Saint Ignatius on Aug. 20. Its second game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues at Fairfield. It scheduled Lima Senior (1-1) when a game at Trotwood-Madison was cancelled.

Smoot completed 6 of 16 passes for 74 yards and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Thigpen in the third quarter. He also rushed 18 times for 120 yards, scoring on runs of 44 yards and 5 yards.