High Schools: Beavercreek, Centerville boys volleyball teams set for state quarterfinals

At 17-7, the Beavercreek boys lost a season to COVID but haven’t lost a step as they are back at the state tournament for the sixth time in as many seasons. The Beavers will be put to the test Saturday as they face Elder in the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association Division I state quarterfinals at Pickerington Central High School. The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the state, came out on top in both regular season contests.

With just three players in the lineup with tournament experience, Bysak has turned to a secret weapon – or weapons – to prepare her team for state.

“I’ve called in a bunch of alumni to play against them, get in their face and make them nervous,” she said. “They still have some nerves, especially the sophomores, but it has helped.”

The Beavers will have some conference company at state as Centerville is also in the mix. The Elks last advanced to state in 2017 but the Centerville program has a storied state history. The Elks last won a state title in 2002, finished as runner-up in 2004 and advanced to the final four in 2016.

Centerville, now 13-12, will also have to overcome a Cincinnati powerhouse in Moeller. The Crusaders topped the Elks twice during the regular season.

“This is definitely a match we’re looking forward to,” Centerville coach Corey Burge said. “We’ve got to prepare in areas where they’ve hurt us before and we need to be mentally prepared.”

With nine seniors, the Elks have the benefit of experience.

“And we have lots of leadership – strong-willed, experienced players who push each other and support each other,” Burge said.

One of the seniors Burge and the Elks count on is outside hitter Ethan Stuart who was named both the GWOC and Regional Player of the Year and leads the team with 225 kills.

Division II: The Fenwick Falcons head into the state tournament as the top D-II team in the state. The Falcons – who earned a state berth after a 3-1 win over Alter in the regional final – will face second-ranked Badin in the state semifinals Saturday at Pickerington Central. The Fenwick boys last won a state volleyball title in 2013.

Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association State Tournament

When: Saturday-Sunday

Where: Pickerington Central High School

SATURDAY

Division I: 10 a.m. - Moeller vs. Centerville; 11:45 a.m. – Beavercreek vs. Elder; 1:30 p.m. –

Jackson vs. Hilliard Bradley; 3:15 p.m. – Olentangy Liberty vs. Saint Ignatius

Division II: 5 p.m. – Badin vs. Bishop Fenwick; 6:45 p.m. – Walsh Jesuit vs. Olentangy

SUNDAY

Division I semifinals begin at 10 a.m.

Division II championship: 2 p.m.

Division I championship: 4 p.m.

Live broadcast: Available at www.ohsbvabroadcasts.com/