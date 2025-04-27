High schools: Eight athletes and one coach headed to Stivers Hall of Fame

Terry Mathews (class of 2000) joined the track and field team as a junior and became an immediate contender in the 400 meters. He won the district race and finished fourth at regionals to qualify for state in Division III. He was also a starting guard on the basketball team. Mathews has worked in education for 22 years and serves as the dean of students at Dayton’s The Leadership Academy.

Alexandra (Alex) Bohler (2001) played four years of varsity coed soccer and lettered three years in softball. In her senior year, Bohler started and pitched in most of the games as the Tigers were 13-0 in league play, 17-3 overall and repeated as city champs. She led the team with a .589 batting average. Bohler was valedictorian and attended Cornell University. She worked as an architect and now is an assistant professor at Sinclair Community College.

Reed Domer-Shank (2001) is the school’s all-time leading scorer in boys soccer, a two-time team MVP and first-team all-city. In baseball he batted .421 as a senior, was team MVP and was first-team all-city. Domer-Shank attended Wooster, earned his masters at Penn and is currently the regional vice president of healthcare administration at the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

Erin Fuller (2002) earned City League player of the year in volleyball her senior year. She was valedictorian and embraced the arts, playing trombone in the jazz band and orchestra and exploring her love of storytelling through creative writing. Fuller studied political science at Dayton and earned a masters in public administration. In Dayton, she has worked in community development and is now president and CEO of the Miami Valley Community Action.

Ralph Davis Jr. (2004) ran varsity track for four years, varsity cross country for four years, and played varsity basketball for two years. Davis Jr. is the third member of his family to be inducted, joining brother Nate and sister Morgan. He attended Wright State University and graduated with a degree in African/American Studies. He works as coordinator for Omega Community Development Corporation with their wellness initiative for students.

Jacob Carey (2006) played four years of varsity soccer and varsity tennis. In soccer, he lead the area with 40 goals as a senior and was first-team all-league. In tennis, he was honorable mention all-area twice. Carey attended Urbana University and played two years of soccer on a partial scholarship. He completed his education at Wright State.

Brian Hicks (2007) led the Tigers to their first winning baseball season in 2005 since returning to high school competition in 1999. His career pitching stats are 132 1/3 innings pitched, 15 wins against 16 losses and 174 strikeouts. In the four seasons, he batted .312, scored 55 runs and stole 22 bases. He works for a local machine shop.

Tracy McGuire (2008) was a sharp-shooting guard who averaged 17.2 points a game as a senior and was named first-team all-city. McGuire played at Miami-Hamilton University for one year, one year at Clinton Junior College and finished at Allen University in South Carolina. He teaches physical education and coaches basketball at The Christian Academy in South Carolina.

Felix Turner became the boys basketball coach in 2015 after many successful years as the boys head coach at Meadowdale High School. He won two City League titles. His 2018-19 team won the school’s first City League championship since 1952 and advanced to the regional finals. He was honored as the Dayton City League Coach of the Year as well as the Southwest District Coach of the Year.