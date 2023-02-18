Holmes, Camara lead Dayton to rout of Loyola Chicago

Loyola (9-19, 3-11) will remain in last place as Dayton swept the season series.

Stars of the game: DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara combined for 37 points. With five points left in the game, they had 36 points, and Loyola had 38.

Holmes scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Camara scored 17 on 7-of-9 shooting.

Stat of the game: Loyola made 5 of 24 3-pointers (21%) after making 13 of 25 (52%) in the first game.

Turning point: Dayton turned an eight-point halftime lead into a 33-20 advantage with the first five points of the second half. Loyola got no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Dayton had a double-digit lead for the last 15 minutes.

Best moment: Freshman Mike Sharavjamts recorded the first dunk of his career in the second half. He scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting.

On the board: Walk-on Atticus Schuler scored the first points of his career by making two free throws in the final minute.

HALFTIME RECAP

Holmes scored 12 points in the first half to lead Dayton Flyers to a 28-20 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Holmes made 1 of 5 field-goal attempts in the first game against Loyola and didn’t make a shot until overtime. Dayton won 85-81 in overtime on Jan. 31 at UD Arena. He made 6 of 7 shots in the first half this time. He also led the team with five rebounds in the half.

Key stat: The teams combined to make 3 of 17 3-pointers. Dayton made 1 of 8. Loyola, which made 13 of 25 in the first game, made 2 of 9.

Big run: Dayton turned a 15-12 lead into a 23-12 lead, its largest of the half, with an 8-0 run from the 8:05 to the 4:38 mark.

Big play: Camara stole the ball and went the other way for a tomahawk dunk late in the half. He scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Injury news: Dayton guard R.J. Blakney is sidelined for the fourth time in the last eight games with an injuury.