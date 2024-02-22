Holmes carries Dayton to halftime lead against George Mason

Key player: Holmes scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 2 of 2 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 6 of 11 3-pointers (54.5%), while George Mason made 4 of 14 (28.6%0.

Big run: Dayton trailed 17-13 with 13 minutes to play and then outscored George Mason 9-0 in the next five-plus minutes. Four different players scored in the stretch: Enoch Cheeks; Isaac Jack; Kobe Elvis; and Holmes.

Foul trouble: Dayton forward Nate Santos picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and was limited to 7 minutes, 17 seconds in the half.

Injury news: George Mason guard Darius Maddox returned to action after missing two games with a sprained ankle. He had three points in 12:56 in the half.