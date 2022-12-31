Holmes leads Dayton to double-digit victory at Davidson

Stat of the game: Dayton went more than eight minutes without a field goal to start the second half but scored seven points at the foul line in that span. Dayton outscored Davidson 21-9 at the line.

Turning point: Dayton never trailed during the game, but Davidson rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 47-47 at the 11:12 mark. Dayton regained the lead on two free throws by Toumani Camara at the 10:42 mark. Dayton outscored Davidson 16-6 in the last eight minutes.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Joseph’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena.

FIRST-HALF RECAP

Holmes II scored 20 points to carry the Flyers to a 44-33 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Holmes made 8 of 8 field goals, including his only 3-point attempt. He also made all three of his free-throw attempts. He made a jump shot from the baseline on Dayton’s last possession and then looked back at the Davidson bench as he got back on defense.

Key stats: Dayton shot 60.7% (17 of 28) from the field and made 6 of 9 3-pointers. The Flyers had an 18-9 rebounding advantage and committed only three turnovers after having 14 in the first half in their previous game.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with a 10-3 run after scoring the first 10 points Wednesday in a 69-57 victory against Duquesne at UD Arena.

Rotation news: For the third straight game, Dayton has only eight players available: seven scholarship players plus walk-on Brady Uhl, the only player who did not see action in the first half. Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis, Richard Amaefule and walk-on Ty Locklear are on the bench in sweatsuits because of injuries.