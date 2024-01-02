Holmes named A-10 Player of the Week

Flyers play at Davidson on Wednesday

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
X

Dayton Flyers junior forward DaRon Holmes II was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Holmes led Dayton with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-69 victory Saturday against Longwood at UD Arena. He made 9 of 13 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. He improved this scoring average from 16.8 to 17.7 with his second-highest points total of the season.

Holmes, a two-time A-10 first-team selection, ranks fourth in the conference in scoring. Dayton (10-2) opens A-10 play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Davidson (10-3).

Holmes has 1,285 points in his career. He ranks 30th in school history, one behind Marcus Johnson and four behind Scoochie Smith.

Guards Nate Santos (Nov. 20) and Kobe Elvis (Dec. 18) have also won player of the week awards this season for Dayton.

In Other News
1
Wright State has weaknesses to address, but offense is thriving
2
A-10 play begins for Dayton with road game at Davidson
3
Taylor: Bengals still ‘have a lot left to play for’ despite missing...
4
Wright State basketball: Nagy down but not discouraged with start
5
Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders complete road sweep with OT...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top