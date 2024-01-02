Holmes named A-10 Player of the Week

Dayton Flyers junior forward DaRon Holmes II was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Holmes led Dayton with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-69 victory Saturday against Longwood at UD Arena. He made 9 of 13 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. He improved this scoring average from 16.8 to 17.7 with his second-highest points total of the season.