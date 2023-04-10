Dayton Flyers: The complete all-time scoring list (updated through 2023)

My favorite part of the Dayton Flyers media guide is the all-time scoring list. Every year, one or two players climb the list. In most years, someone joins the 1,000-point club. DaRon Holmes II got there in the 2022-23 season.
Every time, a player moves up the list, it gives me a reason to mention the names of the players he passed or the players just ahead of them. How many times have I typed Sean Finn’s name over the years for just that reason? He scored 1,003 points. He’s the closest to the dividing line between the 1,000-point scorers and everyone else.
While the media guide lists the top 80 scorers in school history, I always wondered what a complete list of all the players — everyone from Roosevelt Chapman, Dayton’s all-time leading scorer with 2,233 points, to the walk-ons who never scored a point, like Jeremiah Bonsu — would look like.
Dayton fan Matt Rhein, a 2009 University of Dayton graduate, works as a data analyst and knows how to navigate websites and extract data, helped me put together this list, which gathered numbers from CollegeBasketballReference.com. We first put it together in the 2021-22 season and updated it after that season. It’s now updated through the 2022-23 season.
DAYTON’S ALL-TIME SCORING LIST
Name, Final year, Games played, Career points, Scoring average
1. Roosevelt Chapman, 1984, 118, 2,233, 18.9
2. Don May, 1968, 90, 1,980, 22.0
3. Henry Finkel, 1966, 83, 1,968, 23.7
4. Brian Roberts, 2008, 125, 1,962, 15.7
5. Jim Paxson Jr., 1979, 108, 1,945, 18.0
6. Don Meineke, 1952, 88, 1,866, 21.2
7. Tony Stanley, 2001, 125, 1,835, 14.7
8. Negele Knight, 1990, 122, 1,806, 14.8
9. Anthony Corbitt, 1990, 120, 1,760, 14.7
10. John Horan, 1955, 120, 1,757, 14.6
11. Donald Smith, 1974, 81, 1,655, 20.4
12. Mike Kanieski, 1982, 115, 1,642, 14.3
13. Bill Uhl Sr., 1956, 88, 1,627, 18.5
14. Jack Sallee, 1955, 122, 1,610, 13.2
15. Chris Wright, 2011, 123, 1,601, 13.0
16. Jalen Crutcher, 2021, 118, 1,593, 13.5
17. Johnny Davis, 1976, 81, 1,562, 19.3
18. Jack Zimmerman, 1980, 154, 1,561, 10.1
19. Ramod Marshall, 2004, 127, 1,538, 12.1
20. Ryan Perryman, 1998, 115, 1,524, 13.3
21. Keith Waleskowski, 2004, 129, 1,515, 11.7
22. Chris Johnson, 2012, 138, 1,467, 10.6
23. Mark Ashman, 2000, 119, 1,449, 12.2
24. Dyshawn Pierre, 2016, 126, 1,423, 11.3
25. Brooks Hall, 2003, 123, 1,404, 11.4
26. Garry Roggenburk, 1962, 87, 1,398, 16.1
27. Chip Hare, 1995, 112, 1,323, 11.8
28. Scoochie Smith, 2017, 138, 1,289, 9.3
29. Marcus Johnson, 2010, 135, 1,286, 9.5
30. Ed Young, 1987, 107, 1,253, 11.7
31. Mike Sylvester, 1974, 81, 1,248, 15.4
32. Erv Giddings, 1978, 102, 1,227, 12.0
33. Alex Robertson, 1994, 117, 1,212, 10.4
34. Ken May, 1971, 80, 1,207, 15.1
35. Damon Goodwin, 1986, 119, 1,191, 10.0
36. Frank Case, 1960, 83, 1,175, 14.2
37. Kendall Pollard, 2017, 125, 1,171, 9.4
38. Chuck Grigsby, 1952, 96, 1,105, 11.5
39. Gordon Hatton, 1964, 80, 1,097, 13.7
40. Obi Toppin, 2020, 64, 1,096, 17.1
41. Richard Montague, 1981, 112, 1,093, 9.8
42. DaRon Holmes II, 2023, 69, 1,073, 15.5
43. Derrick Dukes, 1994, 116, 1,061, 9.2
44. Bob Hooper, 1968, 87, 1,059, 12.2
45. Monty Scott, 2007, 111, 1,054, 9.5
46. Dave Colbert, 1986, 59, 1,049, 17.8
47. Jordan Sibert, 2015, 73, 1,030, 14.1
48. Coby Turner, 1999, 114, 1,025, 9.0
49. Leland Norris, 1952, 96, 1,009, 10.5
50. Darrell Davis, 2018, 130, 1,008, 7.8
51. Sean Finn, 2004, 123, 1,003, 8.2
52. Charles Little, 2009, 127, 996, 7.8
53. Andy Meyer, 1996, 111, 988, 8.9
54. Kevin Conrad, 1983, 106, 983, 9.3
55. Josh Cunningham, 2019, 73, 964, 13.2
56. Charles Cooke, 2017, 61, 957, 15.7
57. Jim Paxson Sr., 1956, 88, 956, 10.9
58. Trey Landers, 2020, 101, 946, 9.4
59. Noland Robinson, 1990, 118, 942, 8.0
60. Arlen Bockhorn, 1958, 85, 941, 11.1
61. Yuanta Holland, 2002, 125, 926, 7.4
62. Tom Hatton, 1962, 85, 925, 10.9
63. Devin Oliver, 2014, 133, 923, 6.9
64. Dan Sadlier, 1969, 86, 915, 10.6
65. Kevin Dillard, 2013, 64, 913, 14.3
66. George Janky, 1970, 82, 910, 11.1
67. Anthony Grant, 1987, 105, 902, 8.6
68. Mark Jones, 2005, 124, 892, 7.2
69. Paul Williams, 2012, 137, 876, 6.4
70. Norm Grevey, 1991, 113, 875, 7.7
71. Ryan Mikesell, 2020, 118, 847, 7.2
72. Toumani Camara, 2023, 68, 845, 12.4
73. Bob Sullivan, 1965, 73, 833, 11.4
74. Kyle Davis, 2017, 134, 830, 6.2
75. Nate Green, 2003, 133, 818, 6.2
76. David Morris, 2002, 125, 812, 6.5
77. Allen Elijah, 1975, 80, 806, 10.1
78. Norman Plummer, 2007, 88, 804, 9.1
79. Tom Crosswhite, 1971, 77, 798, 10.4
80. Ray Springer, 1990, 91, 788, 8.7
81. Edwin Young, 2000, 118, 782, 6.6
82. Dick Campbell, 1951, 93, 779, 8.4
83. Josh Benson, 2013, 116, 765, 6.6
84. Don Lane, 1958, 77, 754, 9.8
85. Vee Sanford, 2014, 68, 735, 10.8
86. Steve Pittman, 1989, 92, 732, 8.0
87. Bill Westerkamp, 1963, 78, 730, 9.4
88. Jim Gottschall, 1970, 84, 725, 8.6
89. Sedric Toney, 1985, 59, 722, 12.2
90. George Jackson, 1971, 54, 714, 13.2
91. Shawn Haughn, 1997, 105, 709, 6.8
92. Mustapha Amzil, 2023, 88, 700, 8.0
93. Dan Christie, 1987, 116, 690, 6.0
94. Ibi Watson, 2021, 55, 689, 12.5
95. Gene Klaus, 1967, 82, 671, 8.2
96. Darnell Hahn, 1996, 82, 663, 8.1
96. Chip Jones, 1992, 32, 663, 20.7
98. Dan Obrovac, 1969, 81, 647, 8.0
99. Glinder Torain, 1968, 80, 644, 8.1
100. Jack McCarthy, 1958, 83, 643, 7.8
101. Larry Schellenberg, 1985, 112, 617, 5.5
102. Kurt Huelsman, 2010, 137, 611, 4.5
103. Chris Daniels, 1996, 100, 610, 6.1
104. Chris Harris, 1955, 112, 605, 5.4
105. Al Sicking, 1957, 71, 601, 8.5
106. Warren Williams, 2006, 122, 584, 4.8
107. Jim Palmer, 1957, 55, 582, 10.6
108. Leighton Moulton, 1976, 79, 580, 7.3
109. Bill Cramsey, 1961, 66, 574, 8.7
110. Jordan Davis, 2019, 64, 572, 8.9
111. Jimmy Binnie, 2008, 121, 567, 4.7
112. Don Donoher, 1954, 60, 564, 9.4
113. Matt Kavanaugh, 2014, 112, 558, 5.0
114. Bob Flynn, 1951, 83, 556, 6.7
115. Wes Coffee, 1992, 108, 555, 5.1
116. Rudy Waterman, 1968, 67, 543, 8.1
117. Luke Fabrizius, 2012, 116, 541, 4.7
117. Makor Shayok, 1992, 59, 541, 9.2
119. Rodney Horton, 1997, 75, 539, 7.2
120. Josh Parker, 2012, 69, 538, 7.8
121. London Warren, 2010, 137, 532, 3.9
122. Bill Uhl Jr., 1990, 106, 531, 5.0
123. Terry Bockhorn, 1960, 71, 530, 7.5
124. Terry Ross, 1978, 99, 527, 5.3
125. Koby Brea, 2023, 80, 523, 6.5
126. Troy McCracken, 1990, 110, 516, 4.7
127. Paul Hawkins, 1983, 77, 499, 6.5
128. Pat Allen, 1961, 79, 492, 6.2
129. R.J. Blakney, 2023, 82, 490, 6.0
130. Doug Harris, 1979, 104, 479, 4.6
131. John Von Lehman, 1974, 74, 476, 6.4
132. Mike Reichert, 1983, 98, 466, 4.8
133. Kobe Elvis, 2023, 53, 463, 8.7
134. Bill Chmielewski, 1962, 30, 462, 15.4
135. Richley West, 1949, 26, 459, 17.7
136. Pete Boyle, 1952, 93, 456, 4.9
137. Bill Ginn, 1949, 30, 456, 15.2
138. Malachi Smith, 2023, 52, 454, 8.7
139. Carmen Riazzi, 1957, 78, 451, 5.8
140. Andy Metzler, 1999, 68, 450, 6.6
141. Hal Schoen, 1963, 70, 448, 6.4
142. Jim Rhoden, 1980, 42, 443, 10.6
143. Joe Kennelly, 1960, 75, 442, 5.9
144. Joe Fisher, 1975, 75, 439, 5.9
145. Mickey Perry, 2010, 95, 426, 4.5
146. Pat Murnen, 1972, 69, 420, 6.1
147. Rob Lowery, 2010, 56, 413, 7.4
148. Bill Cassidy, 1966, 70, 408, 5.8
149. Xeyrius Williams, 2018, 77, 407, 5.3
150. D.J. Stelly, 2003, 62, 402, 6.5
151. J.D. Grigsby, 1973, 47, 401, 8.5
152. Sean Scrutchins, 1992, 58, 397, 6.8
153. Sean McNally, 1982, 100, 392, 3.9
154. Devin Searcy, 2011, 130, 389, 3.0
155. Mike Byrd, 1983, 98, 383, 3.9
156. Gene Joseph, 1952, 115, 380, 3.3
157. Tony Wells, 1977, 54, 378, 7.0
158. Chuck Izor, 1964, 63, 376, 6.0
159. Jalen Robinson, 2015, 76, 373, 4.9
160. Andres Sandoval, 2008, 60, 372, 6.2
161. Josh Postorino, 1998, 74, 369, 5.0
162. John Richter, 1994, 106, 366, 3.5
163. Jeffrey Brookins, 1996, 56, 365, 6.5
164. Phil Dubensky, 1961, 66, 362, 5.5
165. Dennis Papp, 1967, 56, 360, 6.4
166. Henry Burlong, 1965, 24, 355, 14.8
167. Stan Greenberg, 1962, 63, 349, 5.5
168. Cain Doliboa, 2000, 60, 346, 5.8
169. John Bitter, 1973, 68, 345, 5.1
170. Al Bertke, 1972, 68, 338, 5.0
171. Rodney Chatman, 2021, 43, 334, 7.8
172. Brian McCall, 1949, 30, 327, 10.9
173. Darnell Hoskins, 1997, 23, 324, 14.1
174. Jim Testerman, 1975, 54, 322, 6.0
175. Jim Arndts, 1949, 23, 307, 13.4
176. Vaughn Taylor, 1953, 74, 304, 4.1
176. Gene Wolke, 1949, 25, 304, 12.2
178. Juwan Staten, 2011, 35, 298, 8.5
179. Khari Price, 2014, 61, 297, 4.9
180. Bob Fiely, 1956, 71, 283, 4.0
181. Sam Howard, 1991, 91, 276, 3.0
182. Dan Mueller, 1963, 57, 274, 4.8
183. Steve Smith, 1988, 78, 273, 3.5
184. John Crosby, 2018, 90, 271, 3.0
184. Ray Dieringer, 1956, 51, 271, 5.3
186. George Morrison, 1982, 103, 266, 2.6
187. Dave Abel, 1980, 59, 263, 4.5
188. Devon Scott, 2015, 71, 256, 3.6
189. Ron Anello, 1963, 60, 254, 4.2
190. Rex Gardecki, 1972, 43, 253, 5.9
189. Marques Bennett, 2006, 90, 244, 2.7
191. Elijah Weaver, 2022, 40, 243, 6.1
191. Bill Almashy, 1957, 63, 243, 3.9
193. Jordy Tshimanga, 2021, 50, 236, 4.7
194. Bob Jones, 1959, 23, 231, 10.0
195. Tim Pohlman, 1980, 102, 225, 2.2
195. Hank Josefczyk, 1960, 62, 225, 3.6
197. Larry Hisle, 1993, 30, 224, 7.5
198. Joe Currin, 1994, 55, 222, 4.0
199. Al Sicard, 1992, 69, 218, 3.2
199. Jeff Zern, 1986, 99, 218, 2.2
201. Mike Lee, 1979, 80, 217, 2.7
202. Gordy Gahm, 1973, 66, 215, 3.3
203. Chris Alvarez, 2006, 60, 206, 3.4
204. Sam Miller, 2017, 53, 205, 3.9
205. Jack Kill, 1972, 25, 199, 8.0
206. Alex Gavrilovic, 2014, 67, 198, 3.0
207. Ken Branch, 1991, 83, 197, 2.4
208. Steve McElvene, 2016, 32, 196, 6.1
209. Dwayne Cohill, 2020, 63, 191, 3.0
210. Zimi Nwokeji, 2023, 68, 190, 2.8
211. Jerry Gottschall, 1970, 68, 187, 2.3
212. Trent Meacham, 2005, 29, 185, 6.4
213. Maurice Beyina, 1997, 95, 183, 1.9
213. Jim Wannemacher, 1968, 55, 183, 3.3
213. Dick Bogenrife, 1958, 56, 183, 3.3
216. Jeff Elder, 1995, 56, 181, 3.2
217. Mike Sharavjamts, 2023, 32, 178, 5.6
218. John Tomlinson, 1980, 19, 164, 8.6
219. Mike Gorney, 1982, 67, 163, 2.4
220. Logan White, 2006, 75, 162, 2.2
220. Steve Turnwald, 1970, 43, 162, 3.8
222. Bill Crotty, 1989, 71, 159, 2.2
223. Kostas Antetokounmpo, 2018, 29, 151, 5.2
223. James Cripe, 2006, 76, 151, 2.0
225. Larry Pedicord, 1954, 56, 146, 2.6
226. Don Miller, 1954, 41, 145, 3.5
227. Fred Eckert, 1976, 25, 143, 5.7
228. Gene Hickey, 1951, 32, 142, 4.4
229. Jim Powers, 1964, 59, 137, 2.3
230. Matt Derenbecker, 2013, 30, 136, 4.5
231. David Bradds, 1991, 47, 130, 2.8
231. Jack Warrell, 1965, 32, 130, 4.1
233. Ned Sharpenter, 1969, 48, 127, 2.7
233. Dave Otto, 1953, 21, 127, 6.1
235. Paul Winterhalter, 1963, 44, 122, 2.8
236. Michael Mccray, 1996, 28, 121, 4.3
237. Don Davis, 1949, 19, 120, 6.3
238. Mike Allen, 1959, 31, 119, 3.8
239. Ted Harris, 1985, 84, 118, 1.4
240. Ted Fitz, 2000, 96, 116, 1.2
241. Joe Siggins, 1978, 59, 112, 1.9
242. Steve Lawrence, 1973, 46, 110, 2.4
243. Matt Cooper, 2000, 104, 108, 1.0
243. Andrew Gaydosh, 1994, 72, 108, 1.5
245. Stephen Bamigbola, 2000, 53, 105, 2.0
246. Chase Johnson, 2021, 13, 102, 7.9
247. Bob Jacoby, 1956, 53, 100, 1.9
248. Desmond Adedeji, 2007, 31, 98, 3.2
249. George Schloemer, 1971, 53, 95, 1.8
250. Tom Heckman, 1969, 42, 92, 2.2
250. Moulaye Sissoko, 2022, 44, 92, 2.1
252. Brandon Spearman, 2011, 36, 91, 2.5
253. Willie Johnson, 1979, 25, 90, 3.6
254. Rick Thalls, 1974, 29, 89, 3.1
255. Gus Shroyer, 1948, 15, 88, 5.9
256. Bobby Wehrli, 2016, 54, 86, 1.6
257. Rocky Coleman, 1975, 35, 83, 2.4
258. Frank Iguodala, 2004, 55, 82, 1.5
258. Don Bolton, 1950, 16, 82, 5.1
260. Jack Keehan, 1971, 47, 78, 1.7
261. Marco Pikaar, 1996, 94, 77, 0.8
261. Don Heller, 1961, 44, 77, 1.8
263. Stephen Thomas, 2009, 52, 74, 1.4
263. Jack Toerner, 1948, x, 74, x
265. Antoine Smith, 1992, 43, 73, 1.7
266. Jhery Matos, 2020, 32, 70, 2.2
266. Nick Stafford, 2007, 50, 70, 1.4
268. George Woywod, 1954, 36, 69, 1.9
269. Don Smith, 1964, 32, 67, 2.1
270. Thiago Cordeiro, 2008, 27, 64, 2.4
271. Greg Holloway, 1975, 20, 62, 3.1
272. Matej Svoboda, 2018, 28, 61, 2.2
273. Jim Hough, 1951, 38, 58, 1.5
273. Clete Oberst, 1951, 36, 58, 1.6
275. Sam Smith, 2002, 46, 54, 1.2
275. Jim Finke, 1948, x, 54, x
277. Paul Shafer, 1957, 23, 53, 2.3
278. Ray Zawadzki, 1961, 34, 52, 1.5
279. Steve Hess, 1973, 39, 50, 1.3
280. Jim Partin, 1955, 21, 49, 2.3
281. Ralph Hill, 2012, 32, 48, 1.5
281. Tom Brooks, 1966, 15, 48, 3.2
283. Mike Leffel, 1970, 36, 44, 1.2
284. Jerome Holland, 1974, 22, 43, 2.0
285. Don Hughes, 1987, 56, 42, 0.8
285. Mike Brannen, 1978, 48, 42, 0.9
287. Charlie Tyra, 1978, 30, 41, 1.4
288. Tom Frericks, 1953, 30, 39, 1.3
289. Eric Mathews, 1988, 48, 32, 0.7
289. Tom Boykin, 1959, 14, 32, 2.3
291. Rory Dahlinghaus, 1986, 49, 30, 0.6
292. Dave Inderrieden, 1967, 27, 29, 1.1
293. Darrell Jackson, 1981, 29, 28, 1.0
294. Lynn Greer III, 2022, 10, 27, 2.7
295. Ryan Bass, 2015, 8, 25, 3.1
295. Cordon Dodane, 1954, 21, 25, 1.2
297. Mike Wilson, 1976, 9, 24, 2.3
297. Rich Fox, 1967, 11, 24, 2.2
299. Bill Frericks, 1977, 28, 21, 0.8
300. Fred Johnston, 1965, 12, 20, 1.7
300. Bob Wolfe, 1948, -, 20, -
302. Christian Wilson, 2022, 36, 19, 1.9
303. Frankie Policelli, 2019, 20, 18, 0.9
303. Jeff Tressler, 1986, 26, 18, 0.7
303. Kaleb Washington, 2023, 13, 18, 1.4
306. Jeff Penno, 2006, 18, 17, 0.9
306. Norm Schmotzer, 1960, 9, 17, 1.9
308. Jack Westerfield, 2019, 23, 16, 0.7
308. Kyle Wagner, 1994, 25, 16, 0.6
308. Dan Bockhorn, 1979, 10, 16, 1.6
308. Jim Arnzen, 1977, 22, 16, 0.7
312. Greg Kohls, 2004, 32, 15, 0.5
312. Brian Donoher, 1989, 23, 15, 0.7
312. Harold Bockhorn, 1958, 13, 15, 1.2
315. Joe Ashburn, 2000, 13, 14, 1.1
315. Don Donovan, 1952, 12, 14, 1.2
317. Ralph Steffano, 1965, 8, 13, 1.6
317. Dick Walsh, 1955, 14, 13, 0.9
319. John Samanich, 1967, 19, 12, 0.6
319. Dick Zimmerman, 1, 26, 12, 0.5
318. Bernie Guilfoyle, 1948, x, 12, x
319. Brady Uhl, 2023, 18, 12, 0.5
323. Jim Shields, 1986, 25, 11, 0.4
323. Dennis Hrcka, 1966, 8, 11, 1.4
323. Ray Atherton, 1958, 17, 11, 0.7
323. Bob Busse, 1950, 8, 11, 1.4
327. Camron Greer, 2021, 23, 10, 0.4
327. Mark Sizemore, 1971, 15, 10, 0.7
329. William Brady, 2006, 7, 9, 1.3
329. Russ Willis, 1973, 2, 9, 4.5
329. Sam Anderson, 1964, 12, 9, 0.8
332. Nick Ferri, 1970, 12, 8, 0.7
332. Arnie Stein, 1951, 9, 8, 0.9
334. Dan Fox, 2010, 24, 7, 0.3
334. Chad Vorhis, 1998, 10, 7, 0.7
334. Scott Gray, 1981, 1, 7, 7.0
337. Michael Harmon, 1998, 12, 6, 0.5
337. Dan Herling, 1975, 15, 6, 0.4
339. Joey Gruden, 2018, 23, 5, 0.2
339. Brian Vonderhaar, 2014, 25, 5, 0.2
339. Peter Zestermann, 2011, 15, 5, 0.3
339. Luke Hendrick, 2010, 22, 5, 0.2
339. Gamal Gilchrist, 2001, 14, 5, 0.4
339. Zack Thomas, 1997, 17, 5, 0.3
339. Fred Holland, 1949, 3, 5, 1.7
346. Dan Klawonn, 1976, 13, 4, 0.3
346. Ted Sizemore, 1971, 6, 4, 0.7
346. Don Poynter, 1955, 6, 4, 0.7
349. Mitch Asmus, 2013, 14, 3, 0.2
349. Drew Swerlein, 2022, 15, 3, 0.2
351. Jared Becker, 2020, 4, 2, 0.5
351. Nic Cordero, 1998, 3, 2, 0.7
351. Keith Braswell, 1995, 9, 2, 0.2
351. LaShawn Pettus-Brown, 1995, 3, 2, 0.7
351. Tim Robbe, 1982, 15, 2, 0.1
351. Don Fritz, 1972, 4, 2, 0.5
351. Jerry Francis, 1968, 1, 2, 2.0
351. Tom Nartker, 1958, 5, 2, 0.4
351. Bill Mihm, 1954, 5, 2, 0.4
351. Atticus Schuler, 2023, 9, 2, 0.2
361. Logan Nourse, 2011, 14, 1, 0.1
361. Bob Tobin, 1948, -, 1, -
361. Richard Amaefule, 2023, 7, 1, 0.1
365. Ty Locklear, 2023, 4, 0, 0.00
365. Cole Hatkevich, 2023, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Luke Frazier, 2021, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Sean Loughran, 2020, 1, 0, 0.0
365. Jabali Leonard, 2019, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Jordan Pierce, 2018, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Dalton Stewart, 2018, 3, 0, 0.00
365. Jeremiah Bonsu, 2017, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Jack Parsley, 2017, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Michael Schwieterman, 2016, 1, 0, 0.00
365. William Dupuy, 2015, 5, 0, 0.00
365. Nick Haldes, 2015, 4, 0, 0.00
365. Dennis Williams, 2012, 1, 0, 0.00
365. Brad McEldowney, 2009, 3, 0, 0.00
365. Michael Laing, 2008, 3, 0, 0.00
365. Matt Hogan, 2007, 5, 0, 0.00
365. Monroe Douglass, 2006, 1, 0, 0.00
365. Jon Kingston, 2005, 9, 0, 0.00
365. Joaquin Thomas, 2005, 1, 0, 0.00
365. Chris Spears, 2004, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Jason Osborne, 2002, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Stan King, 2001, 1, 0, 0.00
365. Matt Angarone, 1999, 1, 0, 0.00
365. Mike Scovic, 1993, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Reggie Green, 1990, 0, 0, 0.00
365. Bob Glaser, 1981, 6, 0, 0.00
365. Danny Jones, 1975, 7, 0, 0.00
365. Joe Coladarci, 1972, 2, 0, 0.00
365. Mike Rix, 1972, 4, 0, 0.00
365. Don Bernard, 1969, 8, 0, 0.00
365. Mike Blevins, 1968, 3, 0, 0.00
365. John Rohm, 1967, 1, 0, 0.00
365. E.A. Couch, 1959, 1, 0, 0.00
