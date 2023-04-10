Dayton Flyers: The complete all-time scoring list (updated through 2023)

Every time, a player moves up the list, it gives me a reason to mention the names of the players he passed or the players just ahead of them. How many times have I typed Sean Finn’s name over the years for just that reason? He scored 1,003 points. He’s the closest to the dividing line between the 1,000-point scorers and everyone else.

While the media guide lists the top 80 scorers in school history, I always wondered what a complete list of all the players — everyone from Roosevelt Chapman, Dayton’s all-time leading scorer with 2,233 points, to the walk-ons who never scored a point, like Jeremiah Bonsu — would look like.