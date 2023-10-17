Holmes on Dayton playing A-10 favorite role again: ‘Nothing’s handed out’

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Atlantic 10 Conference championship trophy sat alone on the ground in front of the Barclays Center for a few moments before the league’s 15 coaches gathered around it for a photo Tuesday during Media Day. The trophy came in a big, black padded case that sat a few feet away.

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant, who formed the right edge of the line of coaches, stood as far from the trophy as anyone but is in better position than any of the coaches to hoist the trophy in March at the same arena. At least, most of his fellow coaches and the media members who vote in the preseason poll think so.

Dayton, for the second straight season, was voted the preseason favorite, receiving 20 of 25 first-place votes.

“What’s my opinion of everybody’s opinion? I don’t put a lot of stock in it,” Grant said. “I think our guys understand we have certain standards and expectations at Dayton, and we try to do everything we can to make sure we’re preparing ourselves as best we can to try to meet those expectations.”

Unlike most previous media days, when only the coaches attended, every school sent a player along with the head coach. The players all posed for a photo with the trophy after the coaches and then joined the coaches in a large group shot.

Dayton junior forward DaRon Holmes II represented the Flyers and echoed Grant’s thoughts.

“Nothing’s handed out,” Holmes said. “We’re still hungry and want to win it all.”

Dayton received 22 of 29 first-place votes last season but finished tied for second in the A-10 with a 12-6 mark, three games behind Virginia Commonwealth. The Flyers returned five starters then and have four starters back this season.

Holmes is the biggest reason the Flyers topped the poll. He made the preseason first team and the all-defensive team, while a fellow member of the 2021 recruiting class, guard Malachi Smith, made the second team.

Holmes, Smith, Kobe Elvis, Koby Brea and Zimi Nwokeji are the returning scholarship players. Seven newcomers join the mix.

“I think in our league — and it’s probably true in any league — if you’re returning a lot of players, you’re going to be picked near the top and rightfully so,” Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. “Whether it be Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne or Saint Joseph’s, all these guys returned a lot of players and are very well coached. Dayton is a great basketball team with great players, and obviously Anthony does a great job.”

Defending A-10 regular-season and tournament champion VCU now coached by Ryan Odom after Mike Rhoades departed for Penn State, received three first-place votes and was picked to finish second.

St. Bonaventure received one first-place vote and was picked to finish third. It was followed by Duquesne, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis. Fordham received the other first-place vote and was picked seventh. It was followed by Loyola Chicago, George Washington, George Mason, Richmond, Davidson, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and La Salle.

This is the fifth time Dayton has topped the poll in 29 seasons in the A-10. It was also favored in the 2022-23, 2016-17, 2015-16 and 2009-10 seasons. The Flyers have won two championships (2016 and 2017) after being favored.

This is also the second time the Flyers have been picked to finish first in coach Anthony Grant’s six seasons. Starting, with the 2017-18 season, his teams have been picked fifth, sixth, third, third, fifth and first. Those teams finished ninth, third, first, seventh, tied for second and tied for second.

Grant is preparing his team for its first game against outside competition. The Flyers play Ohio State in an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena.

As of Tuesday, Grant said everyone would be available to play, including Smith and Koby Brea. Both players underwent offseason surgeries and were sidelined during the team’s trip to Europe in the summer. Both have now returned to practice: Smith first and now Brea.

“(Brea’s) been able to do some things, and he’s making really good progress,” Grant said. “Same thing with Malachi. Anytime you miss six months with surgery, it’s going to take you a while to be fully back. I think both of those guys are progressing nicely.”

Atlantic 10 men’s basketball poll

1. Dayton (20), 370

2. VCU (3), 321

3. St. Bonaventure (1), 319

4. Duquesne, 302

5. Saint Joseph’s, 257

6. Saint Louis, 225

7. Fordham (1), 215

8. Loyola Chicago, 177

9. George Washington, 173

10. George Mason, 146

11. Richmond, 137

12. Davidson, 118

13. Massachusetts, 93

14. Rhode Island, 76

15. La Salle, 7

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Player, School, Yr., Pos., Ht.

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, So., F, 6-10

Dae Dae Grant, Duquesne, So., G, 6-2

James Bishop IV, George Washington, So., G

Daryl Banks III, St. Bonaventure, R-So., G, 6-3

Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s, So., G, 6-2

Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis, R-So., G, 6-5

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

Malachi Smith, Dayton, So., G, 6-0

Jimmy Clarke III, Duquesne, So., G

Maximus Edwards, George Washington R-So. G, 6-5

Khalil Brantley, La Salle So., G, 6-1

Philip Alston, Loyola Chicago, So., F, 6-6

Max Shulga, VCU So., G, 6-4

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE THIRD TEAM

Ronald Polite III, George Mason, So., G, 6-2

Matt Cross, Massachusetts, So., F, 6-7

Neal Quinn, Richmond, So., C 7-0

Chad Venning, St. Bonaventure, R-So., F, 6-10

Cameron Brown, Saint Joseph’s, Gr., G, 6-6

Sean Bairstow, VCU, Gr., G/F, 6-8

PRESEASON ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Grant Huffman, Davidson, So., G, 6-3

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, So., F, 6-10

Jimmy Clarke III, Duquesne, So., G, 6-3

Kyle Rose, Fordham, So., G, 6-4

Abdou Tsimbila, Fordham, So., F, 6-9