Holmes second Flyer to win A-10 Player of the Year award

Holmes is the second Flyer to win the player of the year award and first since Obi Toppin in 2020 and the first to win the defensive player of the year award. He led the A-10 in scoring with 20.2 points per game.

Dayton guard Koby Brea was named the A-10 Sixth Man of the Year. He’s the second two-time winner of the award and first since Xavier’s James Posey in 1997 and 1998. Brea also won the award in 2022.

Holmes made the A-10 first team and the all-defensive team. Dayton junior forward Nate Santos made the third team and the all-academic team.

Richmond’s Chris Mooney was named A-10 Coach of the Year.

Massachusetts guard Rahsool Diggins and Richmond guard Dji Bailey shared the Chris Daniels Most Improved Player award. Saint Joseph’s freshman guard Xzayvier Brown was named A-10 Rookie of the Year.