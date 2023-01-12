Hometown stars on display at 20th Flyin’ to the Hoop

In an event known for bringing in five- and four-star talent, Washington, Cupps, Powell and Wayne senior Lawrent Rice are hometown stars. Washington signed with Michigan, Cupps with Indiana, Rice with Murray State and Powell, a junior, has multiple offers, including Dayton, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana and Notre Dame.

The four-day, 19-game event begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena. Combine Academy, N.C., plays Keystone Academy, Pa., followed by Omnia Academy of Finland and Compass Prep, Ariz. at 8;30.

Wayne has played at Flyin’ every year since 2007 and will face Garfield Heights at 3 p.m. Sunday. The two teams both lost close games to CJ. Garfield lost 59-51 to the Eagles in December at a similar event in Columbus at Nationwide Arena. Wayne lost last week to CJ 64-61 on a last-second 3-pointer by Washington, who is averaging 24.6 points per game.

The matchup will showcase Rice and Garfield freshman Marcus Johnson. Rice leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring (23.4), rebounds (9.2) and steals (3.4) and is second to Cupps in assists (5.9). Johnson is considered one of the best freshman in the country and scored 24 in the loss to CJ.

“We absolutely love the event, it’s first class,” Wayne coach Nate Martindale said. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase what Dayton basketball is about.”

Seven other area teams are on the schedule, starting with the annual 11:30 a.m. Saturday girls game featuring Springboro (9-4) and Beavercreek (9-4). Springboro defeated the Beavers 48-29 last week.

Dunbar (10-3) is unbeaten in city league play and faces Division I Pickerington North (12-1) at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday play starts at 11:30 a.m.m with Preble Shawnee (12-1) led by Mason Shrout (24.3 ppg) taking on Oakwood (8-4) and Will Maxwell (20.9 ppg).

Springboro (5-7) faces Lima Senior at 1:15 p.m. Monday. Springboro has won three of its last four behind the scoring of junior guard Maxim Butler. The Panthers lost highly regarded sophomore guard R.J. Greer to a season-ending injury in early December.

Fairmont (6-6) plays Lakota West (4-9) in the traditional finale at 6:30 p.m. Monday.