Horizon League announces formula to seed teams for tournament

Due to the unbalanced league schedule this season due to COVID-19, teams will be seeded using a formula that considers four factors: league winning percentage, strength of schedule, road wins vs. home wins and number of league games played.

The HL will provide weekly updates on seeding and announce the final seeding after the end of the regular season on Feb. 20.

First-round and quarterfinal games will be played without fans at campus sites. The league board of directors will determination on fan attendance for the semifinals and championship games in Indianapolis in late February.

The Wright State men (11-4 overall, 9-3 HL) host Robert Morris at the Nutter Center for a pair of games this weekend -- 9 p.m. Friday (ESPNU) and Saturday at 5 p.m. (ESPN+).

The WSU women (9-5 overall, 9-3 HL) travel to Purdue Fort Wayne for games Friday (3:30 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). Both games will be on ESPN3.