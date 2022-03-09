Horizon League Championship: Wright State trails NKU at halftime

Wright State trails Northern Kentucky 39-32 at halftime of the Horizon League Tournament Championship.
Six different Norse scored in the first half while Trey Calvin carried the load for Wright State.
The junior point guard’s baseline floater at the buzzer gave Calvin 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting.
The rest of the Raiders were 6 for 21 in the first half while NKU shot 60.9 percent from the floor.
The third-seeded Norse started red hot, hitting 12 of their first 15 shots and getting most of their shots from close range.
They 22 points in the paint while Wright State had just 12.
Trevon Faulkner scored 13 in the first half for NKU while Bryson Langdon added 10.
Faulkner made three free throws with 9 seconds on the clock to give NKU a game-high 39-30 lead before Calvin’s late score.
