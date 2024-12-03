Horizon League took some hits, but Wright State’s returning players stayed loyal

Asked if stars like Brandon Noel and Alex Huibregtse had opportunities elsewhere, Sargent said: “Your whole ROSTER does. It’s everybody.”

In the new world of no-sit transfers and flowing NIL mega-dollars in college basketball, teams are drastically changing from year to year.

Mid-majors have to try to keep up with robust collectives to pay players. And though the Raiders started one a couple of years ago, they’re always susceptible to getting out-bid.

That’s why Sargent, who replaced coach Scott Nagy in March, was grateful to retain not just Noel and Huibregtse, but virtually all of the team’s contributors who hadn’t exhausted their eligiblity.

That’s given the Raiders experience and depth most of their peers in the league lack.

“I am incredibly thankful because, with a coaching change, that door cracks open a little bit wider, and their loyalty to our brand and our people (is tested). That’s worth celebrating, and I want to do it with winning,” he said.

The league lost its top four scorers: Milwaukee’s BJ Freeman (21.1-point average) to Arizona State, Detroit Mercy’s Jayden Stone (20.9) to West Virginia, Green Bay’s Noah Reynolds (20.0) to TCU and Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick (19.9) to Missouri.

League player of the year Trey Townsend also defected and is suiting up for Arizona. He led Oakland to an NCAA tourney upset of Kentucky.

The Raiders begin conference play at Oakland on Thursday and Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

“I understand it. I’m not naive to it,” Sargent said of the high-profile transfers. “I’m a fan of our league. I’ve grown up in this league. I don’t like it when I turn on Arizona and watch Townsend playing.

“There’s been a number of guys throughout the league leave. It’s a different world. And again, that’s why I’m so appreciative of the group we have — because we have some guys that are blazing their own path, and I love them dearly for that. I know their teammates respect them. And I want to capitalize and have a special year for them.”

The Raiders look to be poised to do just that.

Though only 5-4, they’re stringing together solid performances.

They’ve gone 38 of 86 (44.2%) on 3′s in the last four games and are shooting 35.9% this season, inching ever closer to last year’s 38.3% clip, which was ninth in the nation.

They’ve also hit at least 50% from the field in six of the last eight games and are shooting 49.4% this year. They were first in the country last season at 53.0%.

Asked if that mark is attainable again, Sargent said: “If we’re getting stops, yes. But so much of the conversation with the percentages — Air Force shot only 39% from the floor (Saturday), and I just know that bleeds into our offense. We can play in transition. If we’re not getting stops and we’re playing against a set defense, it can get a little clunky at times.

“We try not to be too ‘set’ heavy. These guys are best when they’re playing organically off each other. If that’s the case, then I think we can be pretty dangerous offensively. It all starts on that defense end.”

While Sargent is just getting started at Wright State, Greg Kampe is in his 41st year with 701 career wins at Oakland and is the longest-tenured coach in the country.

The Grizzlies won the outright regular-season title and conference tourney last season.

They’re only 2-4 but are coming off an 85-52 win at Toledo, which beat Wright State handily last month.

“Retention is important. But coach Kampe has proven he can recruit great players. And he’s got a system,” Sargent said. “They’ll be ready.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410