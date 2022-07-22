Horn leads Metro with 69; Haney 5 shots back

Justin Horn of Cincinnati shot a 3-under 69 Thursday to take the first-round lead in the 99th Miami Valley Metropolitan at Country Club of the North.
Mikkel Mathiesen, a senior on the Wright State team, is one shot back after shooting a 70. Nathan Vonderhaar, a Mason High School senior, is third with a 71.
Defending champion and Wright State graduate Bryce Haney shot a 74.
Wittenberg senior Evan DiSanto, Wright State signee Adam Horn and Xavier sophomore Mason Witt each shot 72. Witt is a Greeneview graduate who won the Division II state championship in 2019.
The 72-hole tournament continues Friday and concludes Sunday.
