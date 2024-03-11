How Dayton fans can get tickets for the NCAA tournament

“While the Flyers have their sights solely focused on the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, the team’s performance this season has happily created the need for this communication,” a UD press release read. “Due to logistical complications created by hosting the First Four and the unprecedented demand for previous seasons’ NCAA tournament games, UD is releasing advance ticketing information should Dayton earn an NCAA berth.

“If we are fortunate enough to earn a bid, we will have an extremely limited allotment of tickets at each site. Requests will be prioritized by a combination of lifetime giving to University of Dayton Athletics and the number of years and level as a season ticket holder.”

More information about getting tickets through the university is available on DaytonFlyers.com. Anyone who can’t get tickets through UD will still be able to buy tickets in other ways, such as through Ticketmaster.com or StubHub.com.

“We want Flyer fans to do what they have done all season and take over whatever facility UD is playing in,” said Dan Preuett, Assistant Athletic Director for Ticketing & Partnerships, said in a press release. “We want to be transparent that the best option for our fans is to acquire tickets outside of UD, which will lead to a much greater chance of securing seats.”